Global Technical Textiles Business Update Report 2022: Nonwovens Industry will Increase by a CAGR of 6% Between 2020 and 2030, to $68.1 Billion

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Textiles Business Update, 2022" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a round-up of recent corporate developments in the global technical textiles sector, including: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; business news; investments; joint ventures; and markets.

The report contains news relating to the following innovative companies and other organisations:

  • Ahlstrom-Munksj
  • Albany International
  • Andritz Group
  • Archroma
  • Autoliv
  • AquaCast Liner
  • Bast Fibre Technologies (BFT)
  • Biosphere Corporation
  • CEMATEX
  • Coats
  • Essity
  • Faser Veredlung T?nisvorst (FVT)
  • Fitesa
  • Fraunhofer ITWM
  • Freudenberg Performance Materials
  • IMCD
  • INDA
  • Indorama Ventures (IVL)
  • Innovatec
  • Itema Group
  • Kelheim Fibres
  • Lamiflex
  • Lumberton Cellulose
  • Natureworks
  • Piaggio Group
  • Polychem Handelsges
  • Reifenhauser Reicofil
  • Safran Aircraft Engines
  • Solvay
  • Teijin Group
  • Teijin Limited
  • Trillium
  • Trutzschler
  • Vestas
  • Weitmann & Konrad (Weko)
  • Welspun Advanced Materials
  • Zoltek

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS

  • Bast Fibre Technologies (BFT) has acquired Faser Veredlung Tonisvorst (FVT) and has agreed to acquire Lumberton Cellulose
  • Hygiene and health company Essity has acquired AquaCast Liner, a provider of products for fracture management
  • Machinery builder Itema Group has acquired composite components producer Lamiflex
  • Speciality chemicals distributor IMCD is to buy chemicals and additives provider
  • Polychem Handelsges

BUSINESS NEWS

  • Biopolymer manufacturer NatureWorks is moving to a new headquarters and research facility
  • Freudenberg Performance Materials is launching an initiative to highlight its sustainable products
  • Household and hygiene products manufacturer Biosphere Corporation has ordered a high capacity hydroentanglement line from Andritz Group
  • INDA has presented a plan on how it will support the nonwovens industry following the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Kelheim Fibres has increased its prices in response to rises in the wholesale cost of natural gas
  • Le Comite Europeen des Constructeurs de Machines Textiles (CEMATEX - The European
  • Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers) has launched a new initiative to support start-up companies
  • Speciality chemicals company Archroma has relocated its headquarters in Switzerland
  • Sustainability certification has been awarded to two sites belonging to Indorama Ventures (IVL)
  • Teijin Limited is to carry out a life cycle assessment on its carbon fibres
  • The EU has provided three European partners with funding to continue the development of an
  • enzymatic process for recycling polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
  • The Fraunhofer-Institut fur Techno- und Wirtschaftsmathematik (ITWM-Institute for Industrial Mathematics) is using digital simulations of production processes to optimise the filtration efficiency of meltblown fabrics
  • Trutzschler has unveiled its latest comber machine
  • Vestas is planning to scale up wind turbine blade recycling partnerships

INVESTMENTS

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo is using new testing capabilities to develop molecular filter media for the automotive and industrial filtration markets
  • Coats is to invest US$10 mn in an initiative to develop environmentally sustainable technologies and materials
  • Innovatec is to invest in a non-contact fluid application system from Weitmann & Konrad (Weko) for functionalising meltblown nonwovens
  • Spunmelt nonwovens producer Fitesa is to increase its production of sustainable spunmelt nonwovens by investing in a new line
  • Teijin Group has expanded its capacity for producing heat resistant prepregs
  • Welspun Advanced Materials has invested in a high speed hydroentanglement line supplied by Andritz Group
  • Zoltek is to increase its production of large tow carbon fibre

JOINT VENTURES

  • Autoliv and Piaggio Group have signed an agreement to jointly develop airbags for powered two-wheel vehicles such as scooters and motorcycles
  • Safran Aircraft Engines and Albany International have agreed to extend their partnership
  • Solvay and Trillium Renewable Chemicals (Trillium) are to work on the development of bio-based carbon fibre

MARKETS

  • Revenues generated by the global nonwovens industry will increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2020 and 2030, to US$68.1 bn
  • Sales of meltblown nonwoven fabrics have doubled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

