Global Technical Textiles Business Update Report 2022: Nonwovens Industry will Increase by a CAGR of 6% Between 2020 and 2030, to $68.1 Billion

The "Global Technical Textiles Business Update, 2022" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd.

This report provides a round-up of recent corporate developments in the global technical textiles sector, including: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; business news; investments; joint ventures; and markets.



The report contains news relating to the following innovative companies and other organisations:

Ahlstrom-Munksj

Albany International

Andritz Group

Archroma

Autoliv

AquaCast Liner

Bast Fibre Technologies (BFT)

Biosphere Corporation

CEMATEX

Coats

Essity

Faser Veredlung T?nisvorst (FVT)

Fitesa

Fraunhofer ITWM

Freudenberg Performance Materials

IMCD

INDA

Indorama Ventures (IVL)

Innovatec

Itema Group

Kelheim Fibres

Lamiflex

Lumberton Cellulose

Natureworks

Piaggio Group

Polychem Handelsges

Reifenhauser Reicofil

Safran Aircraft Engines

Solvay

Teijin Group

Teijin Limited

Trillium

Trutzschler

Vestas

Weitmann & Konrad (Weko)

Welspun Advanced Materials

Zoltek

Key Topics Covered:



SUMMARY

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS

Bast Fibre Technologies (BFT) has acquired Faser Veredlung Tonisvorst (FVT) and has agreed to acquire Lumberton Cellulose

Hygiene and health company Essity has acquired AquaCast Liner, a provider of products for fracture management

Machinery builder Itema Group has acquired composite components producer Lamiflex

Speciality chemicals distributor IMCD is to buy chemicals and additives provider

Polychem Handelsges

BUSINESS NEWS

Biopolymer manufacturer NatureWorks is moving to a new headquarters and research facility

Freudenberg Performance Materials is launching an initiative to highlight its sustainable products

Household and hygiene products manufacturer Biosphere Corporation has ordered a high capacity hydroentanglement line from Andritz Group

INDA has presented a plan on how it will support the nonwovens industry following the COVID-19 pandemic

Kelheim Fibres has increased its prices in response to rises in the wholesale cost of natural gas

Le Comite Europeen des Constructeurs de Machines Textiles (CEMATEX - The European

Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers) has launched a new initiative to support start-up companies

Speciality chemicals company Archroma has relocated its headquarters in Switzerland

Sustainability certification has been awarded to two sites belonging to Indorama Ventures (IVL)

Teijin Limited is to carry out a life cycle assessment on its carbon fibres

The EU has provided three European partners with funding to continue the development of an

enzymatic process for recycling polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

The Fraunhofer-Institut fur Techno- und Wirtschaftsmathematik (ITWM-Institute for Industrial Mathematics) is using digital simulations of production processes to optimise the filtration efficiency of meltblown fabrics

Trutzschler has unveiled its latest comber machine

Vestas is planning to scale up wind turbine blade recycling partnerships

INVESTMENTS

Ahlstrom-Munksjo is using new testing capabilities to develop molecular filter media for the automotive and industrial filtration markets

Coats is to invest US$10 mn in an initiative to develop environmentally sustainable technologies and materials

Innovatec is to invest in a non-contact fluid application system from Weitmann & Konrad (Weko) for functionalising meltblown nonwovens

Spunmelt nonwovens producer Fitesa is to increase its production of sustainable spunmelt nonwovens by investing in a new line

Teijin Group has expanded its capacity for producing heat resistant prepregs

Welspun Advanced Materials has invested in a high speed hydroentanglement line supplied by Andritz Group

Zoltek is to increase its production of large tow carbon fibre

JOINT VENTURES

Autoliv and Piaggio Group have signed an agreement to jointly develop airbags for powered two-wheel vehicles such as scooters and motorcycles

Safran Aircraft Engines and Albany International have agreed to extend their partnership

Solvay and Trillium Renewable Chemicals (Trillium) are to work on the development of bio-based carbon fibre

MARKETS

Revenues generated by the global nonwovens industry will increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2020 and 2030, to US$68.1 bn

Sales of meltblown nonwoven fabrics have doubled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

