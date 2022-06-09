Global Technical Textiles Business Update Report 2022: Nonwovens Industry will Increase by a CAGR of 6% Between 2020 and 2030, to $68.1 Billion

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Textiles Business Update, 2022" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a round-up of recent corporate developments in the global technical textiles sector, including: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; business news; investments; joint ventures; and markets.
The report contains news relating to the following innovative companies and other organisations:
- Ahlstrom-Munksj
- Albany International
- Andritz Group
- Archroma
- Autoliv
- AquaCast Liner
- Bast Fibre Technologies (BFT)
- Biosphere Corporation
- CEMATEX
- Coats
- Essity
- Faser Veredlung T?nisvorst (FVT)
- Fitesa
- Fraunhofer ITWM
- Freudenberg Performance Materials
- IMCD
- INDA
- Indorama Ventures (IVL)
- Innovatec
- Itema Group
- Kelheim Fibres
- Lamiflex
- Lumberton Cellulose
- Natureworks
- Piaggio Group
- Polychem Handelsges
- Reifenhauser Reicofil
- Safran Aircraft Engines
- Solvay
- Teijin Group
- Teijin Limited
- Trillium
- Trutzschler
- Vestas
- Weitmann & Konrad (Weko)
- Welspun Advanced Materials
- Zoltek
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS
- Bast Fibre Technologies (BFT) has acquired Faser Veredlung Tonisvorst (FVT) and has agreed to acquire Lumberton Cellulose
- Hygiene and health company Essity has acquired AquaCast Liner, a provider of products for fracture management
- Machinery builder Itema Group has acquired composite components producer Lamiflex
- Speciality chemicals distributor IMCD is to buy chemicals and additives provider
- Polychem Handelsges
BUSINESS NEWS
- Biopolymer manufacturer NatureWorks is moving to a new headquarters and research facility
- Freudenberg Performance Materials is launching an initiative to highlight its sustainable products
- Household and hygiene products manufacturer Biosphere Corporation has ordered a high capacity hydroentanglement line from Andritz Group
- INDA has presented a plan on how it will support the nonwovens industry following the COVID-19 pandemic
- Kelheim Fibres has increased its prices in response to rises in the wholesale cost of natural gas
- Le Comite Europeen des Constructeurs de Machines Textiles (CEMATEX - The European
- Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers) has launched a new initiative to support start-up companies
- Speciality chemicals company Archroma has relocated its headquarters in Switzerland
- Sustainability certification has been awarded to two sites belonging to Indorama Ventures (IVL)
- Teijin Limited is to carry out a life cycle assessment on its carbon fibres
- The EU has provided three European partners with funding to continue the development of an
- enzymatic process for recycling polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
- The Fraunhofer-Institut fur Techno- und Wirtschaftsmathematik (ITWM-Institute for Industrial Mathematics) is using digital simulations of production processes to optimise the filtration efficiency of meltblown fabrics
- Trutzschler has unveiled its latest comber machine
- Vestas is planning to scale up wind turbine blade recycling partnerships
INVESTMENTS
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo is using new testing capabilities to develop molecular filter media for the automotive and industrial filtration markets
- Coats is to invest US$10 mn in an initiative to develop environmentally sustainable technologies and materials
- Innovatec is to invest in a non-contact fluid application system from Weitmann & Konrad (Weko) for functionalising meltblown nonwovens
- Spunmelt nonwovens producer Fitesa is to increase its production of sustainable spunmelt nonwovens by investing in a new line
- Teijin Group has expanded its capacity for producing heat resistant prepregs
- Welspun Advanced Materials has invested in a high speed hydroentanglement line supplied by Andritz Group
- Zoltek is to increase its production of large tow carbon fibre
JOINT VENTURES
- Autoliv and Piaggio Group have signed an agreement to jointly develop airbags for powered two-wheel vehicles such as scooters and motorcycles
- Safran Aircraft Engines and Albany International have agreed to extend their partnership
- Solvay and Trillium Renewable Chemicals (Trillium) are to work on the development of bio-based carbon fibre
MARKETS
- Revenues generated by the global nonwovens industry will increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2020 and 2030, to US$68.1 bn
- Sales of meltblown nonwoven fabrics have doubled because of the COVID-19 pandemic
