Global Top 5 Military Helicopter Manufacturers Report 2022: Strategy Dossier for Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo, Bell, Boeing, Sikorsky

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Top 5 Military Helicopter Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2022 - Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo, Bell, Boeing, Sikorsky - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Military helicopters have been at the forefront of the ongoing defense budgetary resurgence globally. The Global Aerospace & Defense industry has been on a roll as of-late with defense spending on a clear upswing amid a rapid evolution of traditional world order owing to radical geopolitical changes.

Russian resurgence and rapid Chinese military ascension have effectively led to a return to great power competition spearheaded by innovative, disruptive & next generation technologies. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent a shock wave across the entire Eastern Europe, which along with the looming Chinese threat over the Asia-Pacific region, is likely to further spike up defense spending across these regions and most other parts of the globe over near term



The realignment of U.S. defense spending which is now pivoted towards competing with near peer adversaries and maintaining its traditional overmatch over adversaries has accelerated the pace of replacement & modernization of ageing defense equipment with the award of several new defense contract awards over the recent years and many more coming up along with focus on rapid development of game changer technologies. The U.S. defense budget has registered one of its biggest increases for the year 2022 and has reached the $768 billion level providing significant growth opportunities to the industry going forward



Military helicopters have been at the forefront of this renewed phase of defense budgetary resurgence globally as a large proportion of the global in-service military helicopter fleet actually dates back to the cold war era and has limited capabilities when compared against the rapid evolution of the overall threat spectrum & scenarios.

Several new contracts for military helicopters have been awarded as of late by nations across the globe as part of their fleet recapitalization & modernization plans. In the U.S. market, the JMR-FVL program is going to be critical for the industry OEMs; especially Bell & Sikorsky, which are locked in a pitched battle for the same; for long term growth given the huge scale & scope of the program apart from the technological leap in capabilities it is going to provide.

Airbus & Leonardo are likely to make the most of emerging growth opportunities across the EU going forward with the U.S. based OEMs, namely, Boeing & Sikorsky likely to fill niche segment requirements as shown by the selection of CH-53K Super Stallion by Israel while the German door for procurement of heavy transport helicopters is still open both for Boeing & Sikorsky going forward and they will have to really slug it out for the coveted entry



Against this rapidly evolving industry and market backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive & holistic analysis of the overarching strategy focus across industry OEMs and insights into the key strategies & plans being conceptualized, developed & pursued by these OEMs for the near to medium term horizon to navigate their way through the existing environmental challenges & uncertainty while looking to drive growth for themselves in a relatively favorable phase for the industry



Report Excerpts:

The JMR-FVL program to be the core of rotary fleet recapitalization activities in the U.S. Market over medium to long term

Bell & Sikorsky on warpath in the high stakes battle to capture FLARA & FARA programs to develop next generation rotorcrafts as a crucial, long term growth avenue

Airbus Helicopters leading the French military rotorcraft fleet renaissance with its flagship H160 platform with a robust order backlog and plans to ramp up production over near term

Leonardo looking to make deeper inroads in the U.S. defense market going forward

Boeing actively pursuing the international exports markets for its legacy military helicopter programs, namely, CH-47F Chinook and the AH-64E Apache

Global Defense Spending on an upward growth trajectory with a further spike likely over near to medium term following the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Relevance & Usefulness:

Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for OEMs

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections over Medium Term

Analysis of Key Market, Industry & Technology Trends and Developments likely to Shape Future

Strategic Market Outlook, Evolution & Demand Growth Projections over Medium Term

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Product Portfolio and Key Competitors

Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis

Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

Threats to Mitigate

Section 4: Strategic Focus & Priorities



Section 5: Key Strategies & Plans

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6: Global Military Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9: Strategic Market Outlook - Military Helicopters

Global Demand Outlook Military Helicopters

Demand Growth Projections for Key Segments - In Units

Demand Growth Projections for Military Helicopters over the forecast period - In Value

Demand for Military Helicopters across Key Geographic Markets & Regions

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xk32h