Europe's Top 6 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2022: Market has been Cruising with Booming Order Intake, Freight Volumes & Rates and Robust Fleet Utilization Levels

The European Medium & Heavy Truck market has been cruising with booming order intake, freight volumes & rates and robust fleet utilization levels while facing modest headwinds in form of supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, rising material costs & semi-conductor chip shortages

The European Medium & Heavy Truck market has been recovering steadily from the COVID-19 outbreak with booming order intake, freight volumes & rates and robust fleet utilization levels across operators which have reached pre-COVID-19 levels while facing modest headwinds in form of continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic marked by supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, labor shortages, rising material costs, limited freight capacity & semi-conductor chip shortages which continue to impede the pace of overall recovery momentum



The industry continues to make steady progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation over long term, which remains the top priority, while continuing the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity & autonomy.

The efforts have primarily been led by electrification, focused on both battery electric & hybrid technologies, with the tipping point for electric trucks coming in 2022 with mass production & commercial deliveries of electric trucks commencing across industry OEMs. Additionally, mass market production, introduction & adoption of hydrogen powered trucks, featuring hydrogen fuel cell based propulsion systems is likely in the 2030s.

Further, the outlining of H2Accelerate program by the industry to accelerate the uptake of green hydrogen and initiatives like, First Movers Coalition, geared towards jumpstarting the scalability of sustainable technologies through the end of current decade, are likely to further accelerate the imminent energy transition to sustainable propulsion systems & technologies going forward



The rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization & sustainability, continued infrastructure investments, especially, the launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment under its Global Gateway Strategy in late 2021 aimed at mobilizing & investing EUR 300 billion through 2027 towards development of global infrastructure across five key sectors, with EUR 135 billion to be dedicated to infrastructure investments by the European Fund for Sustainable Development+ by 2027, strong demand from the commodities segment apart from the ongoing e-commerce boom are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations, especially, in a volatile crude oil price environment.

That's despite projections for the slowdown of global economic recovery over near term owing to uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by the Central Banks. Overall, Trucking in Europe is projected to maintain its cruising speed as well as overall growth momentum in 2022



Against this backdrop, the 2022 edition of the report analyses the overall strategy focus and provides insights into & comprehensive analysis of the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by Europe's Top medium & heavy-duty truck manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon



Report Excerpts:

Analysis of Daimler's ambitious plan to achieve 60% market share in the Global Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) Market by 2030 and plans to produce only ZEVs by 2039

Daimler's medium term growth strategy aimed at boosting profitability to 10%+ level in the EU by 2025. Also, plans for rapid transition to sustainable technologies through decryption of Daimler's medium term technology strategy

Volvo's rapid electrification of its truck portfolio, focus on growing services business and plans to turn Asia and North America into key pivots of its medium term growth strategy

Scania gearing up & investing massively with a detailed blueprint & ecosystem towards electrification while focusing on China as the growth catapult

Adoption of collaboration route by industry behemoths; Daimler, Volvo & Traton, to accelerate the journey towards electrification

The launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment, under its Global Gateway Strategy launched in late 2021, with EUR 135 billion to be dedicated to infrastructure investments globally by the European Fund for Sustainable Development+ through 2027 is likely to bolster construction & trucking industries over medium term

Supply Chain disruptions, continued semi-conductor chip shortages, pandemic's likely direction & inflationary pressures across key markets could become potential speed humps on the industry's recovery momentum over near term

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Snapshot & Overview - Europe's Top 6 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Top 6 European Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3: Strategy Focus - Across Top 6 European OEMs



Section 4: Key Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 5: SWOT Analysis

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 6: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 8: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Strategic Market Outlook

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook for 2022

Growth Projections for the European & Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market

Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities

