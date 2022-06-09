North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers Report 2022: Rising Material Costs & Semi-Conductor Chip Shortages

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2022 - North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers - Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), Volvo Trucks North America, PACCAR & Navistar - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Class 6-8 Truck market has been cruising in top gear with booming order intake, freight volumes & rates and robust fleet utilization levels while facing modest headwinds in form of supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, rising material costs & semi-conductor chip shortages.

The North American Class 6-8 Truck market has been recovering steadily from the COVID-19 outbreak while cruising in top gear with booming order intake, freight volumes & rates and robust fleet utilization levels across operators which have reached pre-COVID-19 levels while facing modest headwinds in form of continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic marked by supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, labor shortages, rising material costs, limited freight capacity & semi-conductor chip shortages which continue to impede the pace of overall recovery momentum



The industry continues to make steady progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation over long term while continuing the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity & autonomy. The efforts have primarily been led by electrification, focused on both battery electric & hybrid technologies, with the tipping point for electric trucks coming in 2022 with mass production & commercial deliveries of electric trucks commencing across industry OEMs.

Additionally, mass market production, introduction & adoption of hydrogen powered trucks, featuring hydrogen fuel cell based propulsion systems & the usage of hydrogen as a fuel in conventional ICE engines, is likely in the 2030s. Further, the outlining of Phase 2 emission standards by the EPA & NHTSA for medium & heavy duty vehicles through model year 2027 and roll out of the 3rd generation of DOE's SuperTruck program are likely to further accelerate the pace of development & transition to sustainable propulsion systems & technologies across the United States going forward



The rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization & sustainability, continued infrastructure investments, especially, the recent passing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act in the U.S. with continued strength in the residential construction sector marked by robust housing starts, strong demand from the commodities segment apart from the ongoing e-commerce boom are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations, especially, in a volatile crude oil price environment.

That's despite projections for the slowdown of the U.S. & global economic recovery over near term owing to uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Overall, Trucking in North America is projected to maintain its cruising speed as well as overall growth momentum in 2022



Against this backdrop, the 2022 edition of the report analyses the overall strategy focus and provides insights into & comprehensive analysis of the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by the North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 truck manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon



