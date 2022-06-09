Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2018-2021 & 2022-2027 with Profiles of Major Companies & Industry Guide with Contact Details for 70 Companies

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Atrial Fibrillation Market - Treatment Types and End-User Facilities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Atrial Fibrillation market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019, 2020 and 2021
Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is the most common arrhythmia, which can lead to stroke, peripheral embolization, heart failure and other unfavorable outcomes. While the incidence of AF among the general population has been found to be at about 2.3%-3.4%, this registers a significant increase in patients with pulmonary disease, critical illness or systemic inflammatory response syndrome, with devastating clinical impact.
A number of recent epidemiological studies have established a greater risk of AF and new-onset AF among patients with COVID-19, though the results have been quite inconsistent. The literature available thus far has indicated that AF or new-onset AF can have a substantial association with the worst outcomes, viz., mortality, in patients with COVID-19.
Apart from the recent development of COVID-19 and its effect on AF, other factors that increase the risk of this condition include growing worldwide prevalence of obesity and heart diseases. The rise in the number of AF cases is fueling the market for treating this disease, though at the same time posing a crushing burden on the economies of several countries because of the high treatment cost involved.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Global Atrial Fibrillation market is analyzed in this report with respect to treatment type/sub-type, end-user facilities
- The study exclusively analyzes the market size of each treatment type/sub-type and end-user facility of Atrial Fibrillation by all major geographic regions/countries
- Artificial Intelligence Comes to the Fore in Diagnosing and Managing Arrythmias
- Digital Health Technologies Take a Lead in Screening for Atrial Fibrillation (AF)
- Thumb ECGs Playing a Greater Role Atrial Fibrillation Detection
- Revolutionary Catheter Ablation Technologies for AF Take Centerstage
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 19
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 70 companies
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for the following key treatment types/sub-types of Atrial Fibrillation:
- Non-Pharmacological Treatment
- Catheter Ablation
- Electric Cardioversion
- High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)
- Maze Surgery
- Other Ablation Treatments
- Pharmacological Treatment
- Blood Thinners
- Heart Rate Drugs
- Heart Rhythm Drugs
End-User Facilities of Atrial Fibrillation analyzed in this study comprise the following:
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Cardiac Centers
- Hospitals
MARKET PLAYERS
NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- Abbott Laboratories (United States)
- Acutus Medical, Inc. (United States)
- Atricure, Inc. (United States)
- Biosense Webster, Inc. (United States)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (United States)
- Cardiofocus, Inc. (United States)
- GE Healthcare (United States)
- Pfizer Inc. (United States)
- Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. (United States)
EUROPE
Major Market Players
- Acesion Pharma (Denmark)
- Afreeze GmbH (Austria)
- Biotronik SE & Co. Kg (Germany)
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- Osypka AG (Germany)
ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
- Cathrx Ltd (Australia)
- Japan Lifeline Co. (Japan)
- Shanghai Microport Medical (Group) Co Ltd (China)
