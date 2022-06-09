Global Sulfuric Acid Markets Report 2022: Focus on Raw Material and Application Segments - Analysis & Forecasts 2021-2027

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulfuric Acid: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an updated review of the sulfuric acid market, focusing on its raw material type and application segments. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by detailed analyses of the regions, countries and manufacturers.



The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the sulfuric acid market at the global level. The section will include COVID-19's impact on demand and supply of sulfuric acid, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.



Sulfuric acid production capacity by top manufacturers, phosphate fertilizer production of countries and market share analyses are also covered in the report. The prices considered for the sulfuric market are at the regional level, and the variations are analyzed at the country level and forecasted to 2027, thereby derived the value (revenue) of the sulfuric market.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (thousand tons) and value ($ million), considering 2021 as base year, and market forecast will be given from 2022 to 2027. Regional-level market size, with respect to raw material type and application, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating the market size.

Sulfuric acid is the most-produced industrial chemical worldwide. It is one of the most important chemicals, playing a significant role in many chemical processes. It has varied uses and plays some part in the production of nearly all manufactured goods. The market for sulfuric acid is expected to grow at a steady pace from 2022 to 2027. Growing use of sulfuric acid in lead-acid production and the surge in demand for these acids for the production of phosphate fertilizers are supporting the growth of the market during forecast period.



Based on raw material type, the global sulfuric acid market is segmented into elemental sulfur, base metal smelters, pyrite ore and others. In 2021, elemental sulfur accounted for the largest share of the global market. Elemental sulfur remains the primary choice for the production of sulfuric acid owing to its cheap cost, and its production is less polluting than the production of other raw materials. Base metal smelters accounted for the second-largest share in 2021.



Based on application, the global sulfuric acid market is segmented into fertilizers, chemicals, metal processing, textile, paper and pulp, petroleum refining, batteries and others. In 2021, the fertilizer application dominated the global sulfuric acid market. Sulfuric acid finds major applicability in phosphate production. The segment consumes more than 50% of the globally produced sulfuric acid.



The sulfuric acid market is expected to witness significant demand for the production of lithium-acid batteries in the coming years.



Based on region, the global sulfuric acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific CIS, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global sulfuric market.

The region was the largest consumer as well as producer of sulfuric acid. In Asia-Pacific, China was the largest consumer of sulfuric acid. North America accounts for the second-largest share in the global market, followed by the Middle East and Africa.



Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, both in terms of volume and value, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential of sulfuric acid, along with global market share analysis on the basis of product type, application and region

Insight into the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the current and future demand of sulfuric acid owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and other key countries

Pricing analysis at different geographical regions

Company profiles of the top market players, including Aurubis AG, BASF SE, Glencore, IFFCO, Ma'aden and Veolia

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

History

Manufacturing Process

Raw Materials Required

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Sulfuric Acid

Introduction

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Conclusion

Chapter 4 Phosphate Fertilizer Industry



Chapter 5 Global Market for Sulfuric Acid by Region

Overview

Chapter 6 North American Market for Sulfuric Acid

Overview

United States

Canada

Chapter 7 European Market for Sulfuric Acid

Overview

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Chapter 8 Cis Market for Sulfuric Acid

Overview

Russia

Other Cis Countries

Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Market for Sulfuric Acid

Overview

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Chapter 10 Middle Eastern and African Market for Sulfuric Acid

Overview

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 11 Latin American Market for Sulfuric Acid

Overview

Brazil

Chile

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Chapter 12 Global Market for Sulfuric Acid by Raw Material Type

Overview

Elemental Sulfur

Base Metal Smelters

Pyrite Ore

Others

Chapter 13 Global Market for Sulfuric Acid by Application

Overview

Fertilizers

Chemicals

Metal Processing

Textile, Paper and Pulp

Petroleum Refining

Batteries

Others

Chapter 14 Average Price of Sulfuric Acid by Region

Average Price: Global

Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape

Global Competitive Landscape

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

Aurubis AG

Basf Se

Chemtrade Logistics

Glencore

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (Iffco)

J.R. Simplot Co.

Maaden

The Mosaic Co.

Nutrien Ltd.

Ocp

Phosagro Group

Pq Corp.

Pvs Chemicals

Veolia

Chapter 17 Appendix: Acronyms/Abbreviations

