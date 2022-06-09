At 6.4% CAGR, Global Contract Catering Service Market Size Worth US$ 284.63 Bn by 2028 | Contract Catering Service Industry Key Findings, Opportunities, Challenges, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2028 by Industry Research Biz

Pune, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "Contract Catering Service Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Contract Catering Service market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2028.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Contract Catering Service manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

About Contract Catering Service Market:

A contract caterer is a catering company that is hired by a company or organisation to provide catering services every day or on a very regular basis. They usually (but not always) sign a contract to provide these services for a set period of time.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Contract Catering Service Market



This report focuses on global and United States Contract Catering Service market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Contract Catering Service market size is estimated to be worth US$ 196170 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 284630 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the review period.



Global Contract Catering Service key players include Compass Group, Sodexo, ISS World Services, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 25%.



Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, have a share over 50 percent. In terms of product, Fixed Price Contract is the largest segment, with a share nearly 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is B&I, followed by Education, Healthcare & Seniors, etc.

The Major Players in the Contract Catering Service Market include:

Compass Group

Sodexo

Elior Group

Aramark Services

Westbury Street Holdings

ISS World Services

Atalian Servest

Camst

CIR Food

CH & CO Catering

SV Group

All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Fixed Price Contract

Cost Plus Contract

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

B&I

Education

Healthcare & Seniors

Sports & Leisure

Others

The report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Contract Catering Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Contract Catering Service market in terms of revenue.

Key Reasons to Purchase Contract Catering Service Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Contract Catering Service Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Contract Catering Service market?

What was the size of the emerging Contract Catering Service market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Contract Catering Service market in 2028?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Contract Catering Service market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Contract Catering Service market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Contract Catering Service market?

Global Contract Catering Service Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Contract Catering Service market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Estimated Year: 2022

2022 Contract Catering Service Market Forecast Period: 2022-2029

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Contract Catering Service market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

