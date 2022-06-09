EU Potassium Hydroxide Market Report: Suppliers, Buyers, Prices and Forecast - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: INEOS, Vynova Group, Inovyn, Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS, Altair Chimica SpA, Ercros SA, Unid Co Ltd., Taurus Potash Company, Chengdu Huarong Chemical Co Ltd., Occidental Chemical Corp., Olin Chlor Alkali Products, Erco Worldwide Inc., Ashta Chemicals Inc., Pan-Americana SA Industrias Quimicas, Esseco do Brasil, AG CHEMI GROUP, HaloPolymer Kirovo-Chepetsk LLC, Soda-Chlorate, RX Chemicals, Omega Finechem Private Limited, K+S Group, Tanaka Ai Co.



NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Potassium Hydroxide - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Potassium Hydroxide Market Statistics

Imports 285.8 Million USD Exports 348.9 Million USD Top Importers Germany, France, Netherlands Top Exporters Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy

The EU potassium hydroxide market totaled approx. $423M in 2021, growing by 2.5% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Potassium Hydroxide Production

Potassium hydroxide production in the European Union was approx. 886K tonnes in 2021. In value terms, production totaled approx. $282M estimated in export price.

In recent years, the European production has grown sharply particularly due to new capacities launched in Belgium. In 2017, Inovyn ran its KOH plant with the annual capacity of 155K tonnes. A year later, Vynova Group inaugurated its new 150K tonnes facility in Tessenderlo, Belgium. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Potassium Hydroxide Exports

Potassium hydroxide exports reached 732K tonnes in 2021, surging by 14% compared with 2020 figures. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Overall, exports increased more than threefold in the last decade. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, potassium hydroxide exports skyrocketed to $349M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. From 2011 to 2021, exports value grew more than twofold.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Belgium (411K tonnes) was the largest exporter of potassium hydroxide (caustic potash), committing 56% of total exports. It was distantly followed by the Czech Republic (91K tonnes), Germany (90K tonnes), Italy (73K tonnes) and France (41K tonnes), together mixing up a 40% share of total volume.

In value terms, Belgium ($162M) remains the largest potassium hydroxide supplier in the European Union, comprising 46% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Czech Republic ($49M), with a 14% share of total supplies. It was followed by Italy, with a 12% share.

From 2011 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in Belgium amounted to +9.2%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the Czech Republic (+6.1% per year) and Italy (+10.7% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average export price for potassium hydroxide in the European Union amounted to $476 per tonne, picking up by 8% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was France ($834 per tonne), while Germany ($371 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by France (+1.8%), while the other leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.

EU Potassium Hydroxide Imports

Potassium hydroxide imports amounted to 565K tonnes in 2021, rising by 3.7% against the previous year's figure. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Total imports indicated a resilient expansion from 2011 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +5.7%.

In value terms, potassium hydroxide imports expanded remarkably to $286M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +2.8% over the period from 2011 to 2021.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Germany (151K tonnes), distantly followed by France (97K tonnes), Spain (67K tonnes), Belgium (60K tonnes), the Netherlands (47K tonnes) and Denmark (41K tonnes) were the major importers of potassium hydroxide (caustic potash), together mixing up 82% of total purchases.

In value terms, Germany ($77M) constitutes the largest market for imported potassium hydroxide (caustic potash) in the European Union, comprising 27% of total imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by France ($38M), with a 13% share of total supplies. It was followed by the Netherlands, with a 12% share.

From 2011 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in Germany stood at +2.3%. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: France (+4.6% per year) and the Netherlands (+4.0% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average import price for potassium hydroxide in the European Union stood at $506 per tonne in 2021, surging by 1.9% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($731 per tonne), while Belgium ($305 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+4.1%), while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the import price figures.

