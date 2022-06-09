Dr. Nooristani CEO of Balance7 Announces a New Blog Post: Takes A Closer Look at the Atkins Diet

LOS ANGELES , June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO of Balance7, Dr. Nooristani Announces a New Blog Post: Taking A Closer Look at the Atkins Diet



Among many fads, low carb diet has become popular over the years. The diet aims to help people lose weight and control their blood sugar levels. Even though it has become one of the most preferred diets as reported by millions of users, you should be clear about the safety implications involved in following this plan. The Zero Carb Diet was first introduced to American markets during the 1960s. It was ridiculed for more than 30 years, not only as a fad but also as a dangerous diet. Studies have shown that low carbohydrate diets are unlikely to produce significant long-term weight loss although they will have fast short-term effects on losing weight. If the Low Carb Diet continues, it may lead to serious health problems. Most of the leading medical and nutrition organizations worldwide are against the diet because of high fat and protein intake that could lead to serious illness. One of the main issues is a lack of minerals, trace elements, vitamins, and fiber according to the CDC. There have been modifications to the low Carb Diet which make it a little safer. For the latest information on the Atkins diet as it continuously changes visit: https://www.balance7.com/a-closer-look-at-the-atkins-diet