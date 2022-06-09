Development of Neoway Technology: Shipment and Revenue Performance as Well as Financial Conditions for 2016-2021

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of the Leading Chinese IoT Module Supplier: Neoway Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Founded in 2006, Neoway Technology is one of the leading Chinese wireless communication module suppliers for IoT (Internet of Things) applications with products covering from IoT wireless communication modules to in-vehicle diagnostics systems. For years, its wireless communication modules have dominated China's smart grid bidding market.
The company also works with European and US telecom operators as well as car part suppliers on in-vehicle diagnostics systems. While badly hit by the COVID-19 in 2020, Neoway expects the next leg of growth on replacement demand for three major energy meters in China and the continued growth of V2X (Vehicle to Everything) products overseas.
List of Topics
- Development of Neoway Technology, touching on its shipment and revenue performance as well as financial conditions for the period 2016-2021
- Development of Neoway's major module products and includes its top five customers with sales value included
- Future product development strategies in the areas of smart grid, smart water meter, and smart gas meter
Key Topics Covered:
1. Neoway Technology's Wireless Communication Module Shipments
1.1 Neoway Holds 4th Position in Wireless Communication Module Shipments in China
2. Key Products and Financial Conditions
2.1 Company History
2.1.1 Phase 1 (2006-2009): Develops technology
2.1.2 Phase 2 (2009-2015): Lays a Solid Foundation for its Leading Position in China's Smart Grid Market
2.1.3 Phase 3 (2016-now): Extends to V2X and IIoT and to Pursue Product Diversification and Growth in Overseas Market
2.2 Key Products and Customers
2.3 Shareholders and Management
2.4 Financial Conditions
2.4.1 Revenue and Net Profit Growth Slows Down in 2020 for the First Time
2.4.2 Gross Profit Margin at 14.7%
2.4.3 Ramping Up Spending in Preparation for 5G
3. Future Product Development Strategy
3.1 Continuing to Develop the Smart Energy Market with its Leading Position
3.1.1 Smart Grid
3.1.2 Increased Adoption of NB-IoT in the Smart Water Meter and Smart Gas Meter Markets
3.2 Focusing on V2X Terminals as a New Growth Driver
4. Analyst's Perspective
