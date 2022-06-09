Worldwide Smartphone Market Forecasts Report 2022-2026 Featuring Alcatel, Apple, ASRock Technology, Honor, Longcheer, Nokia, Oppo, Transsion, Vivo, & Wingtech

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Smartphone Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the development of the mobile phone market, including market volume forecast for the period 2022-2026 and the breakdowns by region, price trend, and operating system.

Global mobile phone shipments, including feature phones, witnessed 6.6% year-on-year growth and reached 1.65 billion units in 2021, 82.1% of which were contributed by smartphones.

Global smartphone shipments were lower than expected in 2021 due mainly to the shortage of chips, the ongoing COVID-19, the sloppy market demand in China, and the lack of innovative features.

List of Figures

  • An update of worldwide mobile phone market volume forecast for the period 2022-2026, with breakdowns by price point and by operating system.
  • It also examines mobile phone market volume and market share by the world's main regions
  • MIC analyst's industry insight into some of the latest developments in the mobile phone sector, including smartphones and feature phones

Key Topics Covered:

  • Worldwide Mobile Phone Market by Device Type, 2020 - 2026
  • Worldwide Mobile Phone Market Share by Device Type, 2020 - 2026
  • Worldwide Smartphone Market by Region, 2020 - 2026
  • Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Region, 2020 - 2026
  • Worldwide Smartphone Market by Price Point, 2020 - 2026
  • Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Price Point, 2020 - 2026
  • Worldwide Smartphone Market by Operating System, 2020 - 2026
  • Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Operating System, 2020 - 2026

Companies Mentioned

  • Alcatel
  • Apple
  • ASRock Technology
  • Honor
  • Longcheer
  • Nokia
  • Oppo
  • Transsion
  • Vivo
  • Wingtech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n9bjm

 

        








        

            

                

                    
