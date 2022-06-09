Medium Voltage Cable Market Size [2022-2028] to Hit USD 55.31 Billion | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4%

Pune, India, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medium voltage cables market size is projected to reach USD 55.31 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Medium Voltage Cables Market, 2022-2028”. As per the report, the value of the market stood at USD 31.47 billion in 2020.



Government Initiatives Promoting Renewable Energy to Enhance Demand

In the battle against global warming, governments across the world are launching initiatives to make renewable energy their primary resource for power-related requirements. For instance, Since February 2021, Singapore has initiated its project of building solar farms at Tengeh reservoir. These farms will be floating in the sea as the country lacks real estate. The project is handled by Public Utilities Board and Sembcorp, a leading urban development enterprise in Singapore. Such initiates are projected to strengthen the adoption of medium voltage cables.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medium-voltage-cable-market-100797





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2021 To 2028 CAGR 7.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 55.31 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 31.47 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Installation; Voltage; Application; Region Growth Drivers Rapidly Increasing Energy Demand & Need for Reliable Power Supply to Foster Growth Developing Electricity Infrastructure to Play a Pivotal Role in Shaping Medium Voltage Cables Market Trends





Market Drivers-



Increasing Infrastructure Development Backed by Rapid Urbanization to Drive Growth

The rapid increase in urbanization has significantly enhanced the rate of infrastructure development worldwide. For instance, according to a study published by the Population Division of the United Nations, the pace of urbanization has potentially enhanced. The study informs that in 1950 the urban population was 30%, however, the figures reached 55% in 2018 and are still growing. The increasing number of buildings during the process is projected to drive the medium voltage cables market growth. In addition, rapid industrialization in developing countries is further propelling the demand for medium voltage cables, expanding their market share.

Highlights of the Report-

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key market aspects, namely, the dominant companies, end-users, and leading product types. Apart from this, the report contains tangible insights into the current & upcoming market trends and highlights prominent industry developments. In addition to these factors, the report supplies a holistic understanding of the main drivers, restraints, and segments that are contributing to the growth of the market.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medium-voltage-cable-market-100797







Regional Segmentation-



Rising Energy Demand from China and India to Help Asia Pacific Lead the Market

Asia Pacific is set to lead the medium voltage cables market share owing to the rapidly growing demand for energy from China and India, stoked by the high population in these countries. In addition, the implementation of smart-city projects in the developing countries of the region is prompting advanced infrastructure in the region, encouraging the adoption of medium voltage cables. The regional market observed a total value of USD 11.14 billion in 2020.

Europe is estimated to showcase a significant market share during the forecast period. Stringent regulations from the European Commission for the member countries to reduce carbon emissions are anticipated to support market growth in the region.

On the other hand, the market in North America is predicted to flourish backed by increasing investments for the development of several industries including oil & gas, mining, and petrochemicals. In addition, rapid expansion in the usage of renewable energy in the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to bolster the market growth.





Quick Buy - Medium Voltage Cable Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100797





Competitive Landscape-

Key Manufacturers are Focusing on Expanding Production Capacity to Meet Surging Demand

The market comprises manufacturers and distributors working toward the advancement of the cable industry. Key players operating in the market are focusing on expanding their production capacity in order to meet the high demand from end-user industries. For instance, in September 2020, Universal Cables Ltd. established its new manufacturing facility in Satna, India. The new facility will aid the company to expand its production capacity of power & control cables and other products.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medium-voltage-cable-market-100797







List of Players Operating in the Medium Voltage Cable Market are as follows:

• Prysmian Group (Italy)

• Nexans (France)

• NKT A/S (Denmark)

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Brugg Cables (Switzerland)

• Riyadh Cables Group Company (Saudi Arabia)

• ZTT (China)

• General Cable Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

• FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan)

• Jiangnan Group Limited. (China)

• Tratos (England)

• Universal Cables Ltd. (India)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• DUCAB (UAE)

• Synergy Cables (Israel)

Medium Voltage Cable Market Segmentation:

By Installation

Overhead

Underground

By Voltage

1 kV -15 kV

16 kV - 35 kV

36 kV - 70 kV

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Utility

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medium-voltage-cable-market-100797





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245