Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Need for Interoperability & Integration of HCIT / Solutions Gradual Shift of Accountability from Payers to Providers

The "Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Component (Software, Services), Delivery (On-Premise, Cloud), Therapy Area (CVD, Diabetes, Obesity, Fitness), Functionality (E-prescribing, Virtual care), End User (Provider, Payer, Patients) - Global Forecast to 2027" report



The patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2027 from USD 17.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.0%

The growth of this market is driven by the adoption and changes in government regulations to promote patient-centric care and involve patients throughout the care journey, high demand for patient engagement solutions, and the growing utilization of m- health apps.



However, interoperability issues for patient engagement solutions and a dreadth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



On basis of components, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2021.

The software market is further segmented into standalone solutions and integrated solutions. In 2021, the integrated solutions segment has accounted for the larger share of this market & is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



However, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the services segment can be attributed to the services being indispensable for the application of deployed solutions.



The On-premise solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Patient Engagement Solutions market in 2022



Based on delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. In 2021, the on-premise solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market.

However, the cloud-based solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The flexibility, scalability, and affordability are the features offered by cloud-based solutions that are supporting its growth in the patient engagement solutions market.



Health management segment in the applications accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market



Based on application, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into health management, home health management, social and behavioral management, and financial health management.

The health management applications segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increased awareness among patients about the health conditions cause by severe diseases and their willingness to actively participate in maintaining their own health.



Chronic diseases among the therapeutic areas accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market



Based on the therapeutic area, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into chronic diseases, women's health, fitness, and other therapeutic areas.

The chronic diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in various chronic diseases and the need to manage these conditions with reduced healthcare costs.



The E- Prescribing functionality is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on functionality, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into E-prescribing, virtual consultation, patient/client scheduling, and document management.

The patient/client scheduling segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing productivity and efficient care through proper scheduling of appointments. The E- Prescribing segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Providers' segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market



Based on end users, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into providers, payers, patients, and other end users. The providers' segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2021.

High adoption of patient engagement solutions to curtail rising healthcare costs, offer value-based care, and improve financial outcomes are factors that are supporting the growth of this segment. Patient engagement solutions also help providers to improve patient experience, meet the increasing demand for convenient access to health information, and better serve patients to self-manage their care.



North America to dominate the patient engagement solutions market in 2022



North America accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2021. Changing government initiatives and regulations in the region , the need to cut down on healthcare costs, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the key market players operating in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the patient engagement solutions market in North America.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of HCIT solutions and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Premium Insights

Rising Government Initiatives for Patient-Centric Care Drive the Market Growth

Providers Accounted for the Largest Share of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2021

On-Premise Solutions Accounted for the Largest Share of the North American Market in 2021

Asia-Pacific Market to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Implementation of Government Regulations and Initiatives to Promote Patient-Centric Care

Increasing Adoption of Patient Engagement Solutions

Rising Number of Collaborations and Partnerships Between Stakeholders

Increasing Utilization of Mobile Health Apps

Restraints

Large Investment Requirements for Healthcare Infrastructure

Protection of Patient Information

Inadequate Interoperability Across Healthcare Providers

Shortage of Skilled It Professionals in the Healthcare Industry

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Wearable Health Technology

Cloud-Computing Solutions

Challenges

High Deployments Costs of Healthcare It Systems

Low Levels of Healthcare Literacy

Impact of COVID-19 on the Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Case Studies

Focus on Reducing Readmission Rates and Improving Care

Case 1: Need to Reduce Patient Hospital Stays

Improve Outpatient Communication

Case 2: Rising Need to Curb Miscommunication with Discharged Patients

Patient Engagement Strategy

Case 3: Post-Discharge Care

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (Hipaa)

Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009 (Hitech)

Consumer Privacy Protection Act of 2017

National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act of 2015

Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China

Affordable Care Act, 2010

Industry Trends

Rising Need for Interoperability & Integration of Hcit Solutions

Gradual Shift of Accountability from Payers to Providers

Growing Demand for Value-Based Healthcare

Company Profiles

Key Players

IBM

Mckesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Athenahealth

Orion Health

Cerner Corporation

Lincor Solutions

Cognizant

Harris Healthcare

Other Key Players

Get Real Health

Oneview Healthcare

Advancedmd

Epic Systems Corporation

Meditech

Kareo

Eclinical Works

Wellstack

Iqvia

Vivify Health

Medhost

Validic

Curemd Healthcare

Medisysinc.Com

Patientpoint, LLC

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvuws7

