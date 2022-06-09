New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284453/?utm_source=GNW

The global meat, poultry and seafood market is expected to grow from $1,360.73 billion in 2021 to $1,492.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The market is expected to grow to $2,076.38 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.



The meat, poultry, and seafood market consist of sales of meat, poultry, and seafood by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce and process meat, poultry, and seafood.The meat, poultry, and seafood industry include establishments engaged in animal slaughtering and processing, poultry processing, and seafood product preparation and packaging.



The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The meat, poultry, and seafood market is segmented into meat products, poultry, and seafood.



The main types of meat, poultry, and seafood are meat products, poultry, seafood.The meat is the edible part of something or flesh of a mammal that can be consumed.



The different distribution channels include supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, Other Distribution Channels and are found in different natures such as organic, conventional.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the meat, poultry and seafood market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the meat, poultry and seafood market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The world population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050.An increase in population creates more demand for food.



According to “The Agricultural Outlook” by the OECD and FAO, global cereal production was projected to increase by 13% by 2027.Crop production, farming activities, and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet the increased population.



Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for meat, poultry, and seafood products due to the rising population, during the forecast period.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the meat, poultry and seafood market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the meat, poultry, and seafood market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy



Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of the cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements and geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process that maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, a meat, and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.



The countries covered in the meat, poultry and seafood market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

