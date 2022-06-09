Combination Cancer Therapy Market Insight 2028

Singapore, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Global & Regional Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Insight Till 2028

Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity: > USD 12 Billion

Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market By Different Cancers

Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis On Approved Combination Drugs

Global & Regional Sales Insights On Approved Combination Drugs Till 2028

Insight on 600 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs In Clinical Trials

Insight on 45 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs Commercially Approved In Market

Clinical Trials & Patent Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-combination-cancer-therapy-market

The last few years have seen significant progress in cancer research and development which has led to introduction of novel targeted approaches which can target the cancer cell lines without having any effect on the normal cells. Immunotherapy represents one of the most promising targeted cancer therapy which has entered the market and work by manipulating the immune system to specifically attack on cancer cells. Despite this, the goal of reducing disease burden and improving the quality of life are achieved only in some. Consequently, there is huge medical demand to find the cure for rising burden of cancers.

Research has demonstrated that newer approaches which do not rely on targeting the single pathway are required in order to provide a more targeted, efficient and enhanced form of cancer therapy. This has led to introduction of several combination immunotherapeutic approaches with traditional cancer therapies as well as other targeted therapeutics. Till date, several immune checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates have gained approval in combination with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, small molecule inhibitors, or other targeted approaches. These combination immunotherapies has demonstrated significant improvement in the overall survival outcomes, progression free survival, and disease control rate in comparison to monotherapy. The huge clinical success of the combination immunotherapy across wide range of cancers has propelled the further research and development activities in this domain.

Several small as well as large scale pharmaceutical giants have entered the market which is evaluating novel combination immunotherapy in cancer. For instance in 2022, Hepion Pharmaceuticals also announced the results of nonclinical research study demonstrating that its investigational drug, rencofilstat (CRV431) in combination with PD-1 inhibitor has shown synergistic activity in decreasing liver tumor growth and also extended the survival rate of mouse. In December 2021, US FDA has accepted Hepion Pharmaceutical investigational new drug (IND) application for rencofilstat for the management of hepatocellular carcinoma.

The key players in the market have also adopted strategic alliances such as collaboration, partnerships, joint ventures, or acquisition to maintain a strategic edge in the global market. In January 2022, BioAtla entered into clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate BioAtla two lead CAB-ADC candidates, BA3011 and BA3021, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s anti-PD-1 therapy, Opdivo. Under the terms of agreement, BioAtla and Bristol Myers Squibb will collaborate on clinical trials of separate combination therapies using two of BioAtla's Conditionally Active Biologic Antibody Drug Conjugates, BA3011 and BA3021, each in combination with Opdvio. BioAtla will serve as the study sponsor and will be responsible for costs associated with the trial execution. Bristol Myers Squibb will provide Opdivo clinical drug supply for the study. The other players in the global market include Ono Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Harpoon Therapeut8ics, GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead Sciences, Roche, Merck, and others which are actively investing in the growth of market.

As per our report findings, it is estimated that global combination cancer immunotherapy market is expected to surpass US$ 18 Billion by 2028 which is mainly attributed to the large number of ongoing clinical trials in the market and their encouraging results. As of now, more than 3000 clinical trials are ongoing which are evaluating novel combination immunotherapy drugs and are expected to enter the market in the forthcoming years. Apart from th8is, identification of new targets for immunotherapy will also open windows to research and development in this sector which will also have a positive impact on the growth of market. Apart from this, surge in prevalence of cancer, favorable government initiatives, availability of biosimilars, and rising healthcare investment are also driving the growth of market during the forecast period.



