The Worldwide Inertial Measurement Unit Industry is Projected to Reach $41.23 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market (2022-2027) by Component, Technology, Grade, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market is estimated to be USD 22.14 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 41.23 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.24%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aceinna Inc, Advanced Navigation, Analog Devices Inc, ASC GmbH, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, General Electric Company, Gladiator Technologies, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Volume Production of Smartphones
4.1.2 Surging Demand for Missiles Due to Geopolitical Instability and Changing Nature of Warfare
4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Accuracy in Navigation
4.1.4 Availability of Miniaturized Components at Affordable Prices
4.1.5 Rise in Aircraft Deliveries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Operational Complexities Associated with High-End IMUS
4.2.2 Fluctuation in Defense Budgets of Developed Countries
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Booming VR and AR Technologies and Penetration of AR/VR in Multiple Industries
4.3.2 Technological Advancements in MEMS-Based IMUS
4.3.3 Development of Driverless Vehicles
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Error Propagation
4.4.2 Time Required for System Initialization
4.4.3 Restrictions in Commercial Use of Drones
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Accelerometers
6.3 Gyroscopes
6.4 Magnetometers
6.5 Other Sensors
7 Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mechanical Gyro
7.3 Ring Laser Gyro
7.4 Fiber Optic Gyro
7.5 MEMS
7.6 Others
8 Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market, By Grade
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Marine Grade
8.3 Navigation Grade
8.4 Tactical Grade
8.5 Space Grade
8.6 Commercial Grade
9 Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aircraft
9.2.1 Civil Aircraft
9.2.1.1 Civil Helicopters
9.2.1.2 Commercial Passenger/Cargo Aircraft
9.2.1.3 General Aviation
9.2.2 Military Aircraft
9.2.2.1 Fighter
9.2.2.2 Military Helicopters
9.2.2.3 Transport Carriers
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Consumer Electronics
9.5 Marine
9.6 Military Armored Vehicles Missiles
9.7 Spac
10 Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aerospace & Defense
10.3 Commercial
11 Americas' Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Aceinna Inc
16.2 Advanced Navigation
16.3 Analog Devices Inc
16.4 ASC GmbH
16.5 Bosch Sensortec GmbH
16.6 General Electric Company
16.7 Gladiator Technologies
16.8 Honeywell International Inc
16.9 IMAR Navigation GmbH
16.10 Intertial Labs
16.11 KVH Industries Inc
16.12 M5Stack
16.13 Memsense LLC
16.14 Northirop Grumman Corp
16.15 Parker Hannifin Corp
16.16 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.17 Safran SA
16.18 SBG Systems S.A.S
16.19 Sensonor Technologies
16.20 STMicroelectronics NV
16.21 TDK Corp
16.22 Teledyne Technologies International Corp
16.23 Thales Group
16.24 Tinkerforge GmbH
16.25 VBOX Automotive
16.26 Vectornav Technologies
16.27 Wuxi Bewis Sensing Technology LLC
16.28 Xsens Technologies
17 Appendix
