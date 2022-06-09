Global Interactive Kiosk Market (2022 to 2027) - Integration of Intelligent Personal Assistant and Knowledge Navigator Technologies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interactive Kiosk Market (2022-2027) by Components, Type, Location, Panel Size, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Interactive Kiosk Market is estimated to be USD 34.01 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 48.17 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.21%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Interactive Kiosk Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Kiosks, Acante Solutions Ltd, Advantech Co. Ltd, Aila Technologies Inc, Diebold Nixdorf Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Interactive Kiosk Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Interactive Kiosk Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Interactive Kiosk Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Enhanced Shopping Experience for Customers
4.1.2 Lower Investment Costs Than Traditional Outlets
4.1.3 Enhanced Applications Other Than Conventional Ones
4.1.4 Innovations in Touch Screen Display and Glass Technology
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Setup Cost and Need for Regular Maintenance
4.2.2 Rising Cyber Crime Incidents
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Integration of Intelligent Personal Assistant and Knowledge Navigator Technology
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Growing Usage of Tablets and Mobile Kiosks for Online Shopping
4.4.2 Developing Kiosks Suitable for All Weather Conditions for Outdoor Applications
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Interactive Kiosk Market, By Components
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Displays
6.2.2 Printers
6.2.3 Others
6.3 Software & Services
7 Global Interactive Kiosk Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bank Kiosks (ATMs)
7.3 Self-Service Kiosks
7.3.1 Information Kiosks
7.3.2 Ticketing Kiosks
7.3.3 Photo Kiosks
7.3.4 Patient-Interactive Kiosks
7.3.5 Check-In Kiosks
7.3.6 Employment Kiosks
7.3.7 Others
7.4 Vending Kiosks/ Retail Kiosks
8 Global Interactive Kiosk Market, By Location
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Indoor
8.3 Outdoor
9 Global Interactive Kiosk Market, By Panel Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 17"-32"
9.3 Above 32"
10 Global Interactive Kiosk Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail
10.3 Healthcare
10.4 Banking and Financial Services
10.5 Government
10.6 Transportation
10.7 Hospitality
10.8 Entertainment
10.9 Others
11 Americas' Global Interactive Kiosk Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Global Interactive Kiosk Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Global Interactive Kiosk Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Global Interactive Kiosk Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Advanced Kiosks
16.2 Acante Solutions Ltd
16.3 Advantech Co. Ltd
16.4 Aila Technologies Inc
16.5 Diebold Nixdorf Inc
16.6 Dynatouch
16.7 Embross
16.8 Frank Mayer and Associates Inc
16.9 Intuiface
16.10 Kal
16.11 Kiosk Information Systems
16.12 Lilitab LLC
16.13 Meridian Kiosks
16.14 NCR Corp
16.15 Olea Kiosks Inc
16.16 Peerless-Av
16.17 Redyref Interactive Kiosks
16.18 Slabbkiosks
16.19 Source Technologies
16.20 Touchscreen Solutions
16.21 Zivelo
17 Appendix
