Daisy Limo Marks 17 Years of Ground Transportation Services at Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, N.J., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daisy Limo, an executive limo and car service with more than 17 years of success in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, has increased ground transportation services at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) as leisure and business travel continues to rebound following a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic. With 17 years of experience shuttling passengers to and from Newark Airport, Daisy Limo is the leading choice for any and all travelers in the region.

Daisy Limo is a rapidly growing car service company covering a wide range of cities and states along the East Coast. Newark-bound travelers often require limo service to various locations, including New York City, Princeton, NJ, Teterboro Airport, and more. With reliable, high-quality service, Daisy Limo has successfully served customers heading to or from Newark Airport, whether they reside in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, or elsewhere. As a major hub for United Airlines, Newark Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country.

"As the threat of the pandemic wanes, consumers are more eager to travel than ever before," said a Daisy Limo spokesperson. "Unfortunately, there are not enough car services in the Tri-State Area to meet this demand. We have quickly scaled up our fleet of high-quality vehicles and professional drivers to provide travelers with service they can trust."

Daisy Limo offers customers a reliable, quality experience from start to finish. The company provides an intuitive online booking system, flight tracking, and guaranteed on-time service with customer service top of mind. In addition, customers can chat with a customer service representative 24 hours a day to address any questions or issues. Daisy Limo also offers exact, all-inclusive rates that combine all taxes, fees, and gratuities so that customers know their precise charges before they step into the car. Unlike other services, these prices do not change in the event of unexpected traffic delays or accidents.

About Daisy Limo

Daisy Limo is a New Jersey-based ground transportation company offering executive car service to customers throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Since 2005, Daisy Limo has been the trusted provider of comprehensive black car and airport transportation solutions. The company offers easy online booking, friendly customer service, and all-inclusive prices that remain consistent regardless of traffic. To learn more about Daisy Limo, visit https://www.daisylimo.com.

