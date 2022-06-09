Chief Learning Officer Announces Its 2022 LearningElite Finalists

CHICAGO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Learning Officer, a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers, announced today the 54 organizations named 2022 LearningElite finalists.

For 12 years, this peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program has recognized organizations from all over the world for best-in-class levels of performance across five dimensions: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.

"It's with great pride that we recognize those organizations putting in the hard work to ensure the advancement of the learning and development industry," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for Chief Learning Officer. "What we've learned over the years — among so many lessons — is that the more intense the competition becomes, the stronger the proof that this industry is continuously making great strides, and we are so honored to bear witness to it."

The final ranking will be announced June 22 at the annual LearningElite Gala, which will be held virtually from 4-6 p.m. CT.

The 2022 LearningElite finalists are listed alphabetically:

Accenture Plc.

ADP, Inc.

Allied Universal

Baker Hughes Co.

Bexar County Hospital District

Bill.com

BKD CPAs & Advisors

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Center for Development of Security Excellence, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, DOD

Choice Hotels International

Cleveland Clinic Health System

CNO Financial Group

Collaborative Solutions, LLC

Davenport University

Department of Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy

Deutsche Post DHL Group (DP DHL)

Ecolab, Inc.

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Grubhub Inc.

Health Plan Workforce Development, Kaiser Permanente

IBM Center for Cloud Training

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Infosys Limited

Keeley Companies

KPMG LLP

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

ManTech International Corporation

Midwest Motor Supply

Mount Sinai Health System

MTM Inc.

New York Life

Oncology Nursing Society

PPD Clinical Research Services

Pure Storage Inc.

RELX Group PLC

Rosendin Electric Inc.

Round Room, LLC

Sam's Club Field Learning at The Walmart Academy

SAP

Sidley Austin LLP

Siemens AG

State Compensation Insurance Fund

Suntory Holdings Limited

SWBC

Syneos Health

Sysco Corporation

Tennessee Valley Authority

The Estée Lauder Companies

Tokio Marine HCC

Trianz Digital Consulting Inc.

Viettel Academy

Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.

