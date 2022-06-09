Chief Learning Officer Announces Its 2022 LearningElite Finalists

CHICAGO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Learning Officer, a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers, announced today the 54 organizations named 2022 LearningElite finalists.
For 12 years, this peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program has recognized organizations from all over the world for best-in-class levels of performance across five dimensions: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.
"It's with great pride that we recognize those organizations putting in the hard work to ensure the advancement of the learning and development industry," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for Chief Learning Officer. "What we've learned over the years — among so many lessons — is that the more intense the competition becomes, the stronger the proof that this industry is continuously making great strides, and we are so honored to bear witness to it."
The final ranking will be announced June 22 at the annual LearningElite Gala, which will be held virtually from 4-6 p.m. CT.
The 2022 LearningElite finalists are listed alphabetically:
- Accenture Plc.
- ADP, Inc.
- Allied Universal
- Baker Hughes Co.
- Bexar County Hospital District
- Bill.com
- BKD CPAs & Advisors
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Center for Development of Security Excellence, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, DOD
- Choice Hotels International
- Cleveland Clinic Health System
- CNO Financial Group
- Collaborative Solutions, LLC
- Davenport University
- Department of Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy
- Deutsche Post DHL Group (DP DHL)
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Grubhub Inc.
- Health Plan Workforce Development, Kaiser Permanente
- IBM Center for Cloud Training
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
- Infosys Limited
- Keeley Companies
- KPMG LLP
- Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
- ManTech International Corporation
- Midwest Motor Supply
- Mount Sinai Health System
- MTM Inc.
- New York Life
- Oncology Nursing Society
- PPD Clinical Research Services
- Pure Storage Inc.
- RELX Group PLC
- Rosendin Electric Inc.
- Round Room, LLC
- Sam's Club Field Learning at The Walmart Academy
- SAP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Siemens AG
- State Compensation Insurance Fund
- Suntory Holdings Limited
- SWBC
- Syneos Health
- Sysco Corporation
- Tennessee Valley Authority
- The Estée Lauder Companies
- Tokio Marine HCC
- Trianz Digital Consulting Inc.
- Viettel Academy
- Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
About Chief Learning Officer
Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.
