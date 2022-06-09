Scout Bio to Feature at Morgan Stanley Animal Health Biopharma Global KOL Summit

PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio, a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies for major chronic pet health conditions, today announced that it will feature at Morgan Stanley Animal Health Biopharma Global KOL Summit in New York City on June 10, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Heffernan, Ph.D., will present on the company’s background and strategy for delivering a new standard in care for chronic conditions in pets. “The veterinary therapeutics market has experienced strong growth in recent years. Innovation and dramatic increases in pet ownership seen during the pandemic are driving the forecasted growth acceleration,” said Dr. Heffernan. “Within this context, Scout Bio is uniquely poised to deliver that innovation through a diverse pipeline of novel biologic therapies, including AAV-based gene therapies designed to provide long-lasting efficacy for major conditions such as diabetes, pain, allergy and anemia.”

Scout Bio board member Aaron Schacht will provide industry-level context for the emergence of specialty biopharmaceuticals as a key growth area for veterinary therapeutics. Mr. Schacht is CEO of BiomEdit, a standalone venture recently formed through the carve-out of Elanco’s microbiome R&D platform and pipeline combined with the biology capabilities of Ginkgo Bioworks focusing on novel animal health product innovation. Elanco is the second largest animal health company in the world with over 10,000 employees and customers in over 90 countries, where Mr. Schacht formerly served as Executive Vice President with responsibilities over time including oversight of global research and development, regulatory affairs and business development.

Scout Bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout Bio's therapies are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio has a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program, a leader in the field of genetic medicine research.

