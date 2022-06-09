Global automated material handling equipment market size to show stellar growth through 2028

Pune, India, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global automated material handling equipment market size has shown considerable growth previously and is slated to show stellar expansion during 2022-2028.





The research report helps in segmenting the market based on product, system, and end-user type to ascertain which vertical will contribute largely toward the overall remuneration over 2022-2028.

The regional terrain and competitive scenario of the market are discussed in the document by stating the names of prominent players who are adopting revolutionary measures to amplify the customer reach and profits.

The development of the industry can be accredited to numerous factors that catalyze the demand such as rising popularity of such equipment across several sectors, surging need for robotic solutions to facilitate the automation of warehouses, and flourishing e-commerce arena.

As per statistics from the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian e-commerce sector generated a revenue of USD 52.57 billion in the year 2020 and is expected to garner USD 350 billion by the year 2030.

For those unaware, automated material handling (AMH) equipment is defined as automation that diminishes or removes the need for human interference in sorting materials.

Moreover, soaring cost of labor, combined with growing safety concerns are likely to accelerate the industry development in the forthcoming years.

Besides, extensive customization & personalization options, and digitization of the supply chain process which is integrated with the latest technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) are likely to boost product uptake through the review period.

Despite the promising outlook, huge costs of integration & switching as well as a massive dearth of skilled workers for system operations are estimated to hinder the progress of the worldwide automated material handling equipment business sphere in the years ahead.

Regional Analysis:

Experts claim that North America is reckoned to emerge as a remunerative market for stakeholders during the assessment timeframe, owing to the early adaptation of the latest technologies, proliferating e-commerce business, and widespread concentration of leading manufacturers in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific industry is poised to register a notable growth rate during the projected timeline, ascribed to extensive industrialization, and increasing awareness about warehouse automation. Also, rapidly developing nations like India & China which are creating lucrative prospects for businesses in the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

The established names influencing the competitive sphere in worldwide automated material handling equipment market are Meiden America, Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, InVia Robotics, Inc., SSI Schaefer GmbH, Murata Machinery Ltd., Hanwha Group, John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., and Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc. among others.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, By Products (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 -2028)

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Robots

Cranes

Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Conveyors & Sortation Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, By Industry (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 -2028)

Aviation

Semiconductor & Electronics

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Metals & Heavy Machinery

E-commerce

Chemicals

Automotive

Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Others

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, By System (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 -2028)

Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

Unit Load Material Handling Systems

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, Regional Overview (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 -2028)

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

China

RoAPAC

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

UK

RoE

North America

Canada

U.S.

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 -2028)

Meiden America, Inc.

Invia Robotics, Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

SSI Schaefer GmbH

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Hanwha Group

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc.

