Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026
Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is a class of thermoplastic polyethylene that presents a blend of extraordinary properties for industrial applications. Also popular as high-modulus polyethylene, the material exhibits superior resistance to corrosion and wear, displays low water absorption as well as is self-lubricating and non-sticking. The thermoplastic holds a molecular mass of 3.5-7.5 million amu and features very long polyethylene chains aligning in same direction. The overlapping of molecules or chains strengthens intermolecular interactions and allows the material to carry large loads. The unique structure results in a tough thermoplastic boasting the highest impact strength in its class. The non-toxic, tasteless and odorless material features all properties of high-density polyethylene along with superior resistance to concentrated alkalis and acids and various organic solvents. Several forms of UHMWPE exhibit 17-fold higher abrasion-resistance in comparison to carbon steel. The material`s coefficient of friction is considerably lower as compared to acetal and nylon, and comparable to Teflon. UHMWPE`s polymerization was commercialized during the 1950s, which yields powder materials that can be easily molded into desirable product shapes. Various companies offer processed UHMWPE as fibers and in consolidated form like rods and sheets.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rods & Tubes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $408.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $189.4 Million by 2026
The Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$408.2 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$189.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
The market holds a promising outlook on account of steadily increasing demand for these materials from a diverse range of applications and ongoing technological advances that are anticipated to unlock new opportunities in the coming years. Increasing use of high-performance polymers across the automobiles, military and healthcare sectors is expected to benefit the market. These materials are likely to find new applications in the sports equipment, medical and construction industries. In addition, rising construction spending coupled with growth of the healthcare sector and increasing number of sports activities are anticipated to further propel the market growth. The use of UHWMPE in lithium-ion battery separators is likely to present lucrative opportunities to market participants, while the inclination toward hybrid and electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries is estimated to fuel the market growth. Supportive regulations and innovations leading to superior mechanical properties along with high-energy absorption characteristics are expected to boost the market in the coming years.
By End-Use, Healthcare Segment to Reach $784.8 Million by 2026
Global market for Healthcare (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$498.5 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$784.8 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 8.0% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Healthcare segment, accounting for 28.7% of the global sales in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$70.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Braskem S.A
- Celanese Corporation
- Crown Plastics Co Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.
- Garland Manufacturing Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- King Plastic Corporation
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. Ltd.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Orthoplastics Ltd.
- Redwood Plastics and Rubber
- Röchling Engineering Plastics (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Teijin Limited
- Toyobo Co., Ltd.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene: A Thermoplastic with
Amazing Properties
Production & Extrusion Processing
Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Exudes Immense
Growth Potential
Intriguing Material Properties Stoke Growth of UHMWPE Market:
Outlook
End-Use Analysis: Healthcare Occupies Enviable Share
World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by End-
Use Segment (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Healthcare; Aerospace, Defense & Shipping; Mechanical
Equipment; Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by Region
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthcare: Largest End-Use Category
Introduction of Innovative UHMWPE Technologies Fuel Demand for
Orthopedic Implants
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Opportunities in Aerospace, Defense & Shipping Sectors
Aerospace
Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to Weak Momentum
in UHMWP Market: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020
Vs 2019
Defense
Shipping
World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the
Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years 2010, 2015
and 2019
Food & Beverage: A Growing Market
Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
High Demand for UHMWPE in Mechanical Equipment Vertical
Other End-Uses
Manufacturing
Wires & Cables
Research & Developments Key to Market Growth
Select Important Innovations
