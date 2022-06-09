New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900452/?utm_source=GNW

Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026



Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is a class of thermoplastic polyethylene that presents a blend of extraordinary properties for industrial applications. Also popular as high-modulus polyethylene, the material exhibits superior resistance to corrosion and wear, displays low water absorption as well as is self-lubricating and non-sticking. The thermoplastic holds a molecular mass of 3.5-7.5 million amu and features very long polyethylene chains aligning in same direction. The overlapping of molecules or chains strengthens intermolecular interactions and allows the material to carry large loads. The unique structure results in a tough thermoplastic boasting the highest impact strength in its class. The non-toxic, tasteless and odorless material features all properties of high-density polyethylene along with superior resistance to concentrated alkalis and acids and various organic solvents. Several forms of UHMWPE exhibit 17-fold higher abrasion-resistance in comparison to carbon steel. The material`s coefficient of friction is considerably lower as compared to acetal and nylon, and comparable to Teflon. UHMWPE`s polymerization was commercialized during the 1950s, which yields powder materials that can be easily molded into desirable product shapes. Various companies offer processed UHMWPE as fibers and in consolidated form like rods and sheets.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rods & Tubes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $408.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $189.4 Million by 2026



The Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$408.2 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$189.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



The market holds a promising outlook on account of steadily increasing demand for these materials from a diverse range of applications and ongoing technological advances that are anticipated to unlock new opportunities in the coming years. Increasing use of high-performance polymers across the automobiles, military and healthcare sectors is expected to benefit the market. These materials are likely to find new applications in the sports equipment, medical and construction industries. In addition, rising construction spending coupled with growth of the healthcare sector and increasing number of sports activities are anticipated to further propel the market growth. The use of UHWMPE in lithium-ion battery separators is likely to present lucrative opportunities to market participants, while the inclination toward hybrid and electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries is estimated to fuel the market growth. Supportive regulations and innovations leading to superior mechanical properties along with high-energy absorption characteristics are expected to boost the market in the coming years.



By End-Use, Healthcare Segment to Reach $784.8 Million by 2026



Global market for Healthcare (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$498.5 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$784.8 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 8.0% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Healthcare segment, accounting for 28.7% of the global sales in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$70.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Braskem S.A

Celanese Corporation

Crown Plastics Co Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.

Garland Manufacturing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

King Plastic Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Orthoplastics Ltd.

Redwood Plastics and Rubber

Röchling Engineering Plastics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toyobo Co., Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene: A Thermoplastic with

Amazing Properties

Production & Extrusion Processing

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Exudes Immense

Growth Potential

Intriguing Material Properties Stoke Growth of UHMWPE Market:

Outlook

End-Use Analysis: Healthcare Occupies Enviable Share

World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by End-

Use Segment (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Healthcare; Aerospace, Defense & Shipping; Mechanical

Equipment; Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by Region

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare: Largest End-Use Category

Introduction of Innovative UHMWPE Technologies Fuel Demand for

Orthopedic Implants

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Opportunities in Aerospace, Defense & Shipping Sectors

Aerospace

Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to Weak Momentum

in UHMWP Market: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020

Vs 2019

Defense

Shipping

World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the

Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years 2010, 2015

and 2019

Food & Beverage: A Growing Market

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

High Demand for UHMWPE in Mechanical Equipment Vertical

Other End-Uses

Manufacturing

Wires & Cables

Research & Developments Key to Market Growth

Select Important Innovations



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900452/?utm_source=GNW



