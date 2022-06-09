Global Breast Reconstruction Market (2021 to 2026) - Rise in Preference for Biological Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant, Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast reconstruction market size is projected to reach USD 647 million by 2026 from USD 567 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.7%.

Growth in this industry is driven by the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness, and the availability of reimbursements. However, clinical risks and complications associated with breast reconstruction restrain the market growth.



The acellular dermal matrix segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



The breast reconstruction market, by product, is categorized into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The acellular dermal matrix segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing number of mastectomies, and growing use usage of acellular dermal matrices.



The immediate procedure segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.



On the basis of procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. Immediate procedures are expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global breast reconstruction market during the breast reconstruction period. Factors such as the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness are driving the market.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.



Geographically, the breast reconstruction market is dominated by North America and Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Breast Reconstruction Market Overview

4.2 Breast Reconstruction Breast Implants Market, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.3 North America: Breast Reconstruction Market, by Product and Country (2020)

4.4 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Procedure, 2021-2026

4.5 Breast Reconstruction Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer

5.2.1.2 Growing Aging Population

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding Breast Reconstruction Treatment

5.2.1.4 Improving Reimbursements for Breast Reconstruction Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Clinical Risks and Complications of Breast Reconstruction Procedures

5.2.2.2 Alternative Non-Surgical Methods

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 High Market Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

5.2.4.1 Development of 3D-Printed Implants

5.2.4.2 Rise in Preference for Biological Products

5.2.5 Challenges

5.2.5.1 Product Failures and Recalls

5.2.5.2 Dearth of Trained Professionals

5.2.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Breast Reconstruction Market

5.3 Ranges/Scenarios

5.3.1 Breast Reconstruction Market

5.4 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 Japan

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 India

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Patent Granted Trends for Breast Reconstruction

5.9.2 Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Pricing Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Ecosystem Analysis

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Breast Implant

6.2.1 Breast Implants Market, by Type

6.2.1.1 Silicone Implants

6.2.1.1.1 Silicone Breast Implants Expected to Dominate the Breast Implants Market Due to Their Benefits

6.2.1.2 Saline Implants

6.2.1.2.1 Low Cost of Implants to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Breast Implants Market, by Shape

6.2.2.1 Round Implants

6.2.2.1.1 Round Implants Show the Highest End-User Demand and Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Anatomical Implants

6.2.2.2.1 Increasing Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Procedures Will Support the Market Growth

6.3 Tissue Expander

6.3.1 Rising Number of Breast Reconstruction Procedures Will Support Market Growth

6.4 Acellular Dermal Matrix

6.4.1 Rising Number of Acellular Dermal Matrix Breast Reconstruction Procedures Will Support Market Growth

7 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Procedure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Immediate Procedures

7.2.1 Immediate Procedures Was the Largest Market Segment

7.3 Delayed Procedures

7.3.1 Rising Awareness Will Support Market Growth

7.4 Revision Procedures

7.4.1 Dissatisfaction and Aesthetic Issues Drive Demand for Revision

8 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Unilateral Breast Reconstruction

8.2.1 Unilateral Reconstruction Dominates the Market, by Type

8.3 Bilateral

8.3.1 APAC to Show Highest Growth in the Market for Bilateral Breast Reconstruction

9 Breast Reconstruction Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Hospitals to Dominate the Breast Reconstruction Market During the Forecast Period

9.3 Cosmetology Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3.1 Growing Preference for Outpatient Treatment and Procedures Over Hospital Care Drives Market Growth

9.4 COVID-19 Analysis

10 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Smes/Start-Ups

11.7 Company Footprint

11.8 Competitive Benchmarking

11.9 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

12.1.2 Allergan Aesthetics (An Abbvie Company)

12.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4 Sientra

12.1.5 Polytech Health & Aesthetics Gmbh

12.1.6 Recent Developments

12.1.7 Gc Aesthetics

12.1.8 Sebbin

12.1.9 Establishment Labs S.A.

12.1.10 Integra Lifesciences

12.1.11 Rti Surgical Holdings

12.1.12 Ideal Implant Incorporated

12.1.13 Laboratories Arion

12.1.14 Silimed

12.1.15 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

12.1.16 Cereplas

12.1.17 Hansbiomed

12.1.18 Products Offered

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Shanghai Kangning Medical Device

12.2.2 Pmt Corporation

12.2.3 Pfm Medical

13 Appendix

