Global PID Controllers Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
Proportional integral derivative (PID) controller is used for controlling pressure, flow, temperature and such other process variables in industrial processes. Growth in the global is set to be driven by continued technical innovations. Over the years, such innovations led to the emergence of hybrid and intelligent controllers. Today, there are economical and powerful PID controllers available for a variety of control functions. A prominent, ongoing trend in the market is the increasing use of hybrid PID controllers for temperature control applications. PID controllers are also cheaper compared to PLC (programmable logic controller) systems, which is also contributing to their increased demand. Manufacturing facilities across the world are increasingly employing PID controllers for calculating error values and obtaining actionable insights to improve their process efficiencies. The food & beverage and oil & gas industries are the major end-use sectors for PID controllers. The controllers are also being increasingly used in mining industries.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PID Controllers estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period. Temperature Controllers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.6% CAGR to reach US$638.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Motion Controllers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global PID Controllers market. PID temperature controllers are used by several industries including chemical and food & beverage industries. PID temperature controllers are more effective that on-off temperature controllers as they are able to effectively deal with disturbances in process temperature as temperature changes can wield a major effect on quality of final product.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $232.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $306.1 Million by 2026
The PID Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.82% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$306.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 1.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$320.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe is a key market owing to the presence of several PID controller manufacturing companies in the region. Strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by increasing industrial automation along with the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry.
Flow Controllers Segment to Reach $381 Million by 2026
In the global Flow Controllers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$257.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$287.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- Calex Electronics Limited
- Durex Industries
- Enfield Technologies
- Eurotherm by Schneider Electric
- Gefran SPA
- HANYOUNGNUX
- Honeywell International Inc.
- OMRON Corporation
- Red Lion Controls, Inc.
- RKC Instrument Inc.
- TOPTICA Photonics AG
- Wachendorff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
- Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company
- West Control Solutions
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Crisis Triggers Weakness into PID Controllers Market
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into PID
Controllers Market
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
As Industrial Output Shrinks Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic,
Industrial Supplies & Accessories Value Chain Feels the Pain
Global Chemical Output Growth Between Dec-2019 to May-2020 (In %)
An Introduction to PID Controllers
Components of PID Controllers
PID Controller Tuning
PID Temperature Controllers: A Brief History
Manual vs. Automated PID Control of Temperature in Industrial
Processes
Global PID Controllers Market: Prospects & Outlook
World PID Controllers Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Power, and Other End-Uses
Enhancing System Performance when Advanced Algorithms Replace
Existing PID Controllers
Analysis by Product Type
World PID Controllers Market by Product Type (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Temperature Controllers,
Motion Controllers, Flow Controllers, and Pressure
Controllers
Regional Analysis
World PID Controllers Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
World PID Controllers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
PID Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Established Use Case Across Diverse Domains Enhances Market
Prospects
Oil & Gas: A Major End-Use Sector
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2020
Digital Transformation Drive to Accelerate Uptake
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019 through 2023
Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well
Industry 4.0 to Give Market Impetus
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Robust Opportunities in Power Sector
Rising Importance in Food & Beverages Industry
Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
Established Use Case in Chemicals Industry
Rising Importance of IIoT to Enhance Opportunities
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Advanced Software for PID Tuning Improves Efficiency
Cascaded PID Controllers for Better Results
Technology Innovations to Give Impetus to Market Expansion
Issues & Challenges
