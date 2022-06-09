New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photoelectric Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900070/?utm_source=GNW

Global Photoelectric Sensors Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2026



A photoelectric sensor is device used to sense position with a modulated light beam. They are used to determine how far an object is by using infrared or visible red light detected by a receiver. Demand in the global market is set to be driven by growing industrial automation, logistic operations and rising trend of packaged food consumption that uses advanced sensor technology. With the growing adoption of automation technology in several industries, robots, automated machines, devices and vehicles are replacing the manual labor in various factories and other workplaces. As a result, the demand for photoelectric sensors has been growing rapidly. Growing number of projects in smart cities that need smart devices embedded with photoelectric sensors is another factor fueling the market growth. Increasing investments in R&D on latest sensor technologies and integration of sensor solutions for several applications are expected to accelerate the market growth further.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Photoelectric Sensors estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Retroreflective, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Through-Beam segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.9% share of the global Photoelectric Sensors market. Retroreflective photoelectric sensors dominate market growth as the sensors can continue to provide results even in challenging conditions such as multiple angles and colors that can distort results when regular sensors are used. The built-in optical axis adjustment controls as well as the simple wiring render them highly useful for applications in various industries such as the pharmaceutical industry, where the sensors ensure that tablets are packaged appropriately and no blanks are left in the blisters.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $331.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $413 Million by 2026



The Photoelectric Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$331.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.29% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$413 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$441.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. The Asia-Pacific region, being the hub for global industrial production, offers robust growth opportunities for photoelectric sensors. The increasing adoption of automation and Internet of Things (IoT) in the region is expected to drive market growth. North America and Europe are also expected to witness healthy growth as companies are nearshoring production and are embracing industrial automation to compete with Asian companies.



Reflective Segment to Reach $493.7 Million by 2026



Increasing preference for non-contact and safe object detection in several applications is a key factor, driving demand for reflective photoelectric sensors. Demand from key applications such as printing & packaging, and manufacturing sectors drives growth in the segment. Using different optical properties, these sensors detect the objects and variations in surface conditions and other factors. In the global Reflective segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$259.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$402.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$52.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

Banner Engineering Corporation

CNTD Electric Technology Co., Ltd.

Fargo Controls Inc.

HTMSensors

Keyence Corporation

Leuze Electronic, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH

Sick AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19: As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a

Year of Astounding Disruption

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into

Photoelectric Sensors Market

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts the Photoelectric Sensor Market

Photoelectric Sensors: An Introduction

Challenges faced in Detecting Dark Objects

Uses of Photoelectric Sensors

Photoelectric Sensor Types

Applications of Photoelectric Sensors

Global Photoelectric Sensors Market: Prospects & Outlook

Global Photoelectric Sensors Market by Region: Growth Rate

(in %) for 2020

Global Photoelectric Sensors Market by End-Use: Growth Rate

(in %) for 2020

Analysis by Type

World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Type (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Retroreflective, Through-

Beam, and Reflective

World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Source (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Standard, and Laser

Analysis by Application

World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Application (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial Manufacturing,

Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Food &

Beverage, Packaging, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Photoelectric Sensors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Japan, Canada, and Europe

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Select Global Brands

Photoelectric Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Manufacturing: Largest End-Use Sector

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Automotive & Transportation: Fastest Growing Vertical

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

(Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:

2016-2021

Increased Importance in Food & Beverages Industry Augurs Well

Rising Demand in Packaging Applications

Building & Home Automation: Another Potential End-Use Domain

Fast Evolving Role of Industrial IoT to Steer Next Wave of Growth

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Emphasis on Workplace Safety Bodes Well for Future Expansion

Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) by

Region

Workplace Safety Index: Cost to Businesses in US$ Billion by

Disabling Workplace Injuries

Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Innovations & Advancements

Next-Generation Photoelectric Sensors Come to the Fore

Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Overview

World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile Applications, Process

& Manufacturing Industries, Machine Tools & General

Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office Automation &

Communication, and Other Markets



UNITED STATES

Photoelectric Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Sensors Market Overview

New Applications in Consumer Electronics to Drive Market Growth

Photoelectric Sensors Market Dominated by Industrial,

Automotive and Electronics Industries

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam

and Reflective - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by Type -

Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retroreflective,

Through-Beam and Reflective for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Source - Standard and Laser -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Source - Standard and Laser Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard and

Laser for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Application - Industrial

Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam

and Reflective - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Source - Standard and Laser -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Source - Standard and Laser Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard

and Laser for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Application - Industrial

Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Photoelectric Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam

and Reflective - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Source - Standard and Laser -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Source - Standard and Laser Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard

and Laser for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Application - Industrial

Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Photoelectric Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

China: A Market Laden with Opportunities

Automotive Industry to Drive Growth

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam

and Reflective - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Source - Standard and Laser -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Source - Standard and Laser Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard

and Laser for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Application - Industrial

Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Photoelectric Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

European Sensors Market - A Brief Review

Automotive Sensors in Europe

Huge Industrial Base Makes Germany the Largest Regional Market

for Photoelectric Sensors

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam

and Reflective - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Source - Standard and Laser -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Source - Standard and Laser Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard

and Laser for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Application - Industrial

Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Photoelectric Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam

and Reflective - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Source - Standard and Laser -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Source - Standard and Laser Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard

and Laser for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Application - Industrial

Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Photoelectric Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam

and Reflective - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Source - Standard and Laser -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Source - Standard and Laser Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard

and Laser for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Application - Industrial

Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics,

Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive &

Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam

and Reflective - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Type - Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retroreflective, Through-Beam and Reflective for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photoelectric Sensors by Source - Standard and Laser -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Photoelectric Sensors by

Source - Standard and Laser Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Photoelectric Sensors

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard

and Laser for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



