The Worldwide Specialty Food Ingredients Industry is Projected to Reach $196.2 Billion by 2027

The "Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Acidulant, Colors, Flavors, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, F&B Starter Culture, Preservatives, Functional Food Ingredients, Specialty Starches, Sugar Substitutes), Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report



The global specialty food ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 148.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 196.2 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



The rise of the UK's organized retail sector has triggered the demand for packaged and ready-to-eat meals



The UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia are among the established markets for food acidulants in Europe. The increase in concerns regarding food preservation and the functional benefits offered by acidulants to preserve food for a prolonged period are the key factors that are projected to support the market growth in Europe.

The use of acidulants, such as lactic acid, is approved as an 'extra' safety tool to reduce and trace microbial contamination on bovine carcasses by the European commission is projected to support the usage of such food acidulants. The increase in demand for convenience food products due to the busier lifestyle in European countries is the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the acidulants market in the region.



An increase in population, a rise in demand for convenience food products, and a surge in disposable income are the key driving factors for the growth of dairy industry



Dairy products include milk-based products such as butter, cheese, flavored milk, and yogurt. This market is a potential growth sector for natural food flavors. Flavors enhance the taste of dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, and flavored milk. Antioxidant-rich berries, super-powders, teas, medicinal mushrooms, and components with healthy fats are among the popular flavors. The production of pure organic dairy products is now possible due to natural and certified organic flavors. Certified flavors play an important role in dairy products.

However, the stabilities of certified flavors during their application are where the challenge lies for manufacturers. The dairy industry is also seeing an increase in the demand for functional additives and clean-label flavors. This was always well-known, but the pandemic has made it much more so. Many people want to buy clean-label items that are free of artificial flavors and colorings.



The growth of the dairy industry and increasing awareness about the quality of bakery, processed food and dairy products drive the demand for food emulsifiers in the region



Brazil and Argentina are the major markets for food emulsifiers in South America, due to the increasing consumption of bakery and dairy products and export opportunities, particularly in the rapidly growing European market. The increase in the production of dairy products in Brazil, due to the increasing middle-class population, has led to a surge in demand for improved quality food.



The rising demand for food emulsifiers in Argentina is attributable to the rising disposable income, increasing awareness about better-quality products, and high demand for healthy foods in the country. Increasing demand for packaged and processed food in Argentina drives the food emulsifiers market in the country. The market in Rest of South America is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years as countries are witnessing a growing base of food processing units for the production of various food products, including bakery, confectionery, and dairy products.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Food Ingredients Market

4.2 Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Major Regional Submarkets (At a Distributor Level)

4.3 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Type

4.4 Flavors Market, by Origin

4.5 Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Demand for Fortified Food Owing to Rising Health Awareness

5.2.1.1.1 Demand for Functional Food Ingredients Owing to Increase in Instances and Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.1.2 Consumer Awareness of Micronutrient Deficiencies

5.2.1.1.2.1 Malnutrition Across the Regions

5.2.1.1.3 Partnerships Between Key Players to Address Nutritional Deficiencies to Drive the Demand for Functional Ingredients in Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preferences for Food & Beverages

5.2.1.2.1 Shift Toward Plant-Based Ingredients and Plant-Based Proteins

5.2.1.2.2 Demand for Natural, Organic, and Clean Label Products

5.2.1.2.3 Increase in Inclination Toward Premium and Branded Products

5.2.1.3 Increase in Government Support in Major Economies

5.2.1.3.1 Mandates on Food Fortification by Government Organizations

5.2.1.4 Consumer Demand for Nutrition and Taste Convergence

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Availability of Raw Materials

5.2.2.1.1 Limited Raw Material Availability due to Seasonal Changes

5.2.2.2 Use of Artificial/Synthetic Ingredients in Various Applications Resulting in Health Hazards

5.2.2.3 Increase in Instances of Allergies and Intolerances Related to Few Ingredients

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Number of End-use Applications

5.2.3.1.1 Synergy Between the Ingredients Owing to Multifunctional Attributes

5.2.3.1.2 Increase in Consumption of Processed Food

5.2.3.1.3 Rapidly Growing Beverage and Functional Drinks Sales

5.2.3.2 Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Ingredient Industry

5.2.3.2.1 Use of Encapsulation Technology

5.2.3.3 Emerging Economies to Present High-Growth Opportunities due to Growing Food Processing Investments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in Regulations Pertaining to Various Ingredients

5.2.4.2 Consumer Inclination Toward Natural Ingredients to Create Challenges for the Growth of Synthetic Ingredients

5.2.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4.4 Growth in Pressure on Global Resources and a Need to Tap New Raw Materials

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.3 Supply Chain

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.5 Market Ecosystem & Supply Chain Analysis

6.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.8 Pricing Analysis: Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Type

6.9 Trade Analysis

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Case Studies Analysis

7 Key Regulations

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Regulations in North America

7.3 Regulations in Europe

7.4 Regulations in Asia and Australia & New Zealand

7.5 Codex Alimentarius

8 Acidulants Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Application

8.3 By Region

9 Colors Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 By Origin

9.3 By Application

9.4 By Region

10 Food Flavors Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 By Origin

10.3 By Application

10.4 By Region

11 Enzymes Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 By Application

11.3 By Region

12 Emulsifiers Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 By Type

12.3 By Application

12.4 By Region

13 F&B Starter Cultures Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 By Application

13.3 By Region

14 Preservatives Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 By Source

14.3 By Application

14.4 By Region

15 Functional Food Ingredients Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 By Type

15.3 By Application

15.4 By Region

16 Specialty Starch Market

16.1 Introduction

16.2 By Type

16.3 By Application

16.4 By Region

17 Sugar Substitutes Market

17.1 Introduction

17.2 By Type

17.3 By Application

17.4 By Region

18 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Distribution Channel

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Distributors

18.3 Manufacturers

19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Overview

19.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

19.3 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players

19.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

19.4.1 Stars

19.4.2 Emerging Leaders

19.4.3 Pervasive Players

19.4.4 Participants

19.5 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

19.5.1 Progressive Companies

19.5.2 Starting Blocks

19.5.3 Responsive Companies

19.5.4 Dynamic Companies

19.6 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

19.6.1 Product Launches

19.6.2 Deals

19.6.3 Others

20 Company Profiles

20.1 Key Players

20.1.1 Cargill, Incorporated

20.1.2 ADM

20.1.3 DSM

20.1.4 Kerry Group

20.1.5 DuPont

20.1.6 Givaudan

20.1.7 Ingredion

20.1.8 Sensient Technologies Corporation

20.1.9 Tate & Lyle

20.1.10 Chr. Hansen

20.2 Start-Ups/SME Profiles

20.2.1 Amano Enzymes

20.2.2 Biocatalysts

20.2.3 Enzyme Supplies

20.2.4 Omega Protein

20.2.5 Amco Protein

20.2.6 Axiom Foods

20.2.7 Nutriati

20.2.8 FDL Ltd.

20.2.9 Crespel & Deiters

20.2.10 Aminola

21 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/per9jn

