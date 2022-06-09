New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Woven Wipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899980/?utm_source=GNW

Global Non-Woven Wipes Market to Reach US$26 Billion by 2026



Non-woven fabrics are described as web structures or sheet bonded together through entangling of filaments or fiber and perforating films by solvent, thermal, mechanical, or chemical treatment. These fabrics are porous, flat sheets that can be directly manufactured from molten plastic or plastic film or separate fibers. The non-woven wipes market broadly includes baby wipes, personal care wipes, home care wipes, and industrial wipes. Several of these market segments are expected to witness continued growth for many years to come. Home care wipes is one segment that has been most directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has also led various wipes manufacturers to expand their product portfolio with the introduction of new household disinfecting wipes. The fast development of food industry ensures a steady stream of opportunities for industrial wipes in food service facilities. The stringent regulatory initiatives taken up by governments across the world to equip hospitals with essential safety and hygiene standards, is also one of the major factors pushing the value and importance of non-woven medical wipes.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Non-Woven Wipes estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Cellulose-based Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Petroleum-Based Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Non-Woven Wipes market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026



The Non-Woven Wipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.76% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Specialty Fibers Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026



In the global Specialty Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$533 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Asahi Kasei Corporation Contec, Inc. Freudenberg Group Glatfelter Corporation Japan Vilene Company, Ltd. Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. Nice-Pak Products, Inc. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Robinson Healthcare Ltd. S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Texel Technical Materials, Inc. The Clorox Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Non-Woven Wipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

How the Year 2020 Was a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019 to 2022

As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It

Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the

Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per

100 People) As of February 2021 by country

Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for

Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Non-Woven Wipes: Definition & Scope

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Induced Boom in Demand for Disinfected Wipes to

Benefit Growth in the Market

Redoubled Focus on Safety in the Food Industry & Infection

Control in Hospitals Amid the Pandemic Keeps the Industrial

Wipes Market Afloat

Closer Scrutiny on Food Safety, A Major Growth Driver

Foodborne Illnesses Remain a Perpetual Public Health Concern

Pushing Up the Need for Stricter Sanitary Best Practices:

Number of Foodborne Disease Outbreak in the United States for

the Years 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019

Surface Contamination is the Primary Source of Food

Contamination & Food Poisoning, a Fact that Highlights the

Value of Disinfectant Wipes: % Share of Foodborne Diseases by

Source

Infection Fears Step Up Hospital Use of Disinfectant Wipes

Industrial Wipes Used in Manufacturing & Automotive Industries

Succumbs to Devastation Wreaked by the Pandemic

Industrial Strength Wipes for Different Cleaning Environments

to Grow in the Post Pandemic Period in Parallel to Economic

Recovery

Rising Fertility in Developing Economies & Robust Outlook for

Baby Care Products to Benefit Demand for Non-Woven Baby Wipes

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Increased Use of Disposable Diapers Drives Demand for Baby

Wipes to Prevent Diaper Rash

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region:

(Age up to 2.5 years)

Sustainability, a New Trend in Non-Woven Wipes Worthy of Note

Here?s How the Pandemic Has Pushed Consumer Spending on Hygiene

Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cellulose-based Fibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cellulose-based Fibers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellulose-based Fibers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Petroleum-based Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Petroleum-based Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Petroleum-based

Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Fibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Specialty Fibers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Fibers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Latex Binders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Latex Binders by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Latex Binders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Wipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Household Wipes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Household Wipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Wipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Baby Wipes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Wipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial Wipes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care Wipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Personal Care Wipes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Wipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Non-Woven Wipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by Material -

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care

Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials,

Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal

Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Non-Woven Wipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by Material -

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal

Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Non-Woven Wipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by Material -

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal

Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Non-Woven Wipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials,

Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal

Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Non-Woven Wipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials,

Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal

Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Non-Woven Wipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials,

Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and

Personal Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by Material -

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal

Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Non-Woven Wipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by Material -

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care

Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household Wipes, Baby

Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by Material -

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal

Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials,

Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use -

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal

Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials,

Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven

Wipes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby

Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes

by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and

Personal Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven

Wipes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care

Wipes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Non-Woven Wipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Woven Wipes by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

Material - Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials,

Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty

Fibers and Latex Binders for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-Woven Wipes by End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes,

Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-Woven Wipes by

End-Use - Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and

Personal Care Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Wipes

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Household

Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes and Personal Care Wipes for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Non-Woven Wipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven Wipes by Material - Cellulose-based Fibers,

Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers and Latex Binders -



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



