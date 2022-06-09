SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating TILE, CVET, FIGS, and MSTR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Interface, Inc., Covetrus, Inc., FIGS, Inc., and MicroStrategy Incorporated. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law.



Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) Shareholder Rights Investigation

On June 5, 2022, Judge Brian M. Cogan of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Interface, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. The securities class action alleges that defendants misrepresented the company’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting. Prior to facing the shareholder class action, Interface had already received an enforcement order from the SEC regarding the company’s historical EPS calculations and rounding practices. Interface agreed to pay a $5 million fine to resolve the matter with the SEC and was ordered to cease and desist violating the federal securities laws. Morris Kandinov is investigating Interface regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating whether the officers or directors of Covetrus, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. On May 25, 2022, Covetrus announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a deal valued at approximately $4 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Covetrus stockholders will receive $21 in cash for each share of Covetrus common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2022. Morris Kandinov may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating FIGS, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating MicroStrategy Incorporated regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

