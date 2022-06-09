New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Woven Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899978/?utm_source=GNW

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market to Reach $62 Billion by 2026



Non-woven fibers are laid in patterns and bonded using pressure, heat and chemicals. Increased demand for the fabrics in the healthcare and medical sectors constitutes the major growth promoting factor for the market. The current pandemic has increased awareness among people with regard to the many benefits of non-wovens. The market for non-woven fabrics, used in the manufacture of masks, PPE and other medical-grade products, witnessed significant growth over the past one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For meeting the rising demand, non-woven manufacturers across the world were seen expanding production capacities and investing money in purchasing new equipment. Disposable non-wovens are able to offer inexpensive and effective protection from microorganisms because of their multilayered construction. The geotextile industry is also one of the key end-users of non-woven fabrics. Non-woven geotextiles are used in road building and dry laid processes where they improve longevity of roads. The automotive industry also uses the fabrics for many applications. There are now many interior and exterior automotive components made of non-woven fabrics.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Non-Woven Fabrics estimated at US$38 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Spunbond, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.7% CAGR to reach US$30.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Laid segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Non-Woven Fabrics market. Spunbond non-woven fabric, the largest segment, finds application in the manufacture of hygiene products and in coating substrates, building, battery separator, filtration and wipers among others. The technique of spunbond is the most used manufacturing method as it enables production of material with superior quality and greater strength.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2026



The Non-Woven Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.31% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Strong growth in developing countries is being driven by increasing geriatric population and birth rate, rising awareness among people about the benefits from using the fabrics, and increasing automotive industry demand among others. Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) is the largest non-woven fabrics market currently, driven mainly by the Indian and Chinese markets. High birthrate in both the countries, raw material availability; and strong growth of the geotextile, automotive, agricultural, medical, healthcare, construction and military sectors promotes market growth in the region.



Wet Laid Segment to Reach $9 Billion by 2026



Wet laid mat is made of heavy wet chopped denier fibers with diameter in the range of 6-20 micrometer. Wet laid mats are resin bonded with curtain coater. In the global Wet Laid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Non-Woven Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Creates Strong Growth Opportunities for Non-Woven Fabrics

Impermeable PPE Gowns for Dental Professionals: An Effective

Barrier against COVID-19

Less Invasive and Robotic Surgeries to Reduce Demand in Long Run

An Introduction to Non-Woven Fabrics

Production Technologies

Manufacturing Process of Non-Woven Fabrics

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Technology Type

World Non-Woven Fabrics Market by Technology (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet

Laid, and Other Technologies

Analysis by Application

World Non-Woven Fabrics Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Healthcare & Hygiene,

Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer

Products, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Non-Woven Fabrics Market by Region (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption in Numerous Applications Favors Growth in the

Non-Woven Fabrics Market

Fibers Used in Healthcare or Hygiene Products

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure, An Opportunity Indicator for

Non-Woven Fabrics Market: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$

Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Healthcare Sector Emerges as a Major Growth Driver

Innovations Augment the Role of Nonwoven Fabrics in Healthcare

Spike in Demand for Medical Protective Gear Augurs Well

Nonwoven Fabrics: Ideal for Making Different Types of Face Masks

Ultrasonic Welding Gains Preference for the Production of

Nonwoven Medical PPE

Growing Focus on Sustainability Enhances Prospects

Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand

Wetlaid & Airlaid Nonwovens to Sustain Growth

World Market for Wetlaid Non-Woven Fabric (2021E): Percentage

Volume Breakdown by End-Use Application

Shift to Plastic-Free Wipes Bodes Well

Nonwoven Fabrics Make a Cut in Feminine Hygiene Domain

World Feminine Hygiene Products Sales in US$ Million by Region

for the Years 2018 and 2024

Adult Incontinence: A Growing Market Segment

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women

Sustained Opportunities in the Baby Care Segment

Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Million) for the Years

2000-2020

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region:

(Age up to 2.5 years)

Demographic Changes & Lifestyle Trends Influence Uptake of Baby

Diapers

Growth in Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020, & 2021 Year Construction Spending (In $ Trillion)

Revival of the Automobile Sector Post COVID-19 to Encourage Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Factors Pushing Demand in Automotive Applications

Nonwoven Fabrics Seek Role in Industrial Cleaning Applications



