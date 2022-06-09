New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Woven Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899978/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market to Reach $62 Billion by 2026
Non-woven fibers are laid in patterns and bonded using pressure, heat and chemicals. Increased demand for the fabrics in the healthcare and medical sectors constitutes the major growth promoting factor for the market. The current pandemic has increased awareness among people with regard to the many benefits of non-wovens. The market for non-woven fabrics, used in the manufacture of masks, PPE and other medical-grade products, witnessed significant growth over the past one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For meeting the rising demand, non-woven manufacturers across the world were seen expanding production capacities and investing money in purchasing new equipment. Disposable non-wovens are able to offer inexpensive and effective protection from microorganisms because of their multilayered construction. The geotextile industry is also one of the key end-users of non-woven fabrics. Non-woven geotextiles are used in road building and dry laid processes where they improve longevity of roads. The automotive industry also uses the fabrics for many applications. There are now many interior and exterior automotive components made of non-woven fabrics.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Non-Woven Fabrics estimated at US$38 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Spunbond, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.7% CAGR to reach US$30.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Laid segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Non-Woven Fabrics market. Spunbond non-woven fabric, the largest segment, finds application in the manufacture of hygiene products and in coating substrates, building, battery separator, filtration and wipers among others. The technique of spunbond is the most used manufacturing method as it enables production of material with superior quality and greater strength.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2026
The Non-Woven Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.31% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Strong growth in developing countries is being driven by increasing geriatric population and birth rate, rising awareness among people about the benefits from using the fabrics, and increasing automotive industry demand among others. Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) is the largest non-woven fabrics market currently, driven mainly by the Indian and Chinese markets. High birthrate in both the countries, raw material availability; and strong growth of the geotextile, automotive, agricultural, medical, healthcare, construction and military sectors promotes market growth in the region.
Wet Laid Segment to Reach $9 Billion by 2026
Wet laid mat is made of heavy wet chopped denier fibers with diameter in the range of 6-20 micrometer. Wet laid mats are resin bonded with curtain coater. In the global Wet Laid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured) -
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Berry Global Inc.
- DuPont
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
- Fitesa
- Freudenberg Group
- Glatfelter Company
- Johns Manville
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lydall Inc.
- PFNonwovens
- Suominen Corporation
- TWE Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899978/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Non-Woven Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Creates Strong Growth Opportunities for Non-Woven Fabrics
Impermeable PPE Gowns for Dental Professionals: An Effective
Barrier against COVID-19
Less Invasive and Robotic Surgeries to Reduce Demand in Long Run
An Introduction to Non-Woven Fabrics
Production Technologies
Manufacturing Process of Non-Woven Fabrics
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Technology Type
World Non-Woven Fabrics Market by Technology (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet
Laid, and Other Technologies
Analysis by Application
World Non-Woven Fabrics Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products, and Other Applications
Regional Analysis
World Non-Woven Fabrics Market by Region (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Adoption in Numerous Applications Favors Growth in the
Non-Woven Fabrics Market
Fibers Used in Healthcare or Hygiene Products
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure, An Opportunity Indicator for
Non-Woven Fabrics Market: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$
Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Healthcare Sector Emerges as a Major Growth Driver
Innovations Augment the Role of Nonwoven Fabrics in Healthcare
Spike in Demand for Medical Protective Gear Augurs Well
Nonwoven Fabrics: Ideal for Making Different Types of Face Masks
Ultrasonic Welding Gains Preference for the Production of
Nonwoven Medical PPE
Growing Focus on Sustainability Enhances Prospects
Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand
Wetlaid & Airlaid Nonwovens to Sustain Growth
World Market for Wetlaid Non-Woven Fabric (2021E): Percentage
Volume Breakdown by End-Use Application
Shift to Plastic-Free Wipes Bodes Well
Nonwoven Fabrics Make a Cut in Feminine Hygiene Domain
World Feminine Hygiene Products Sales in US$ Million by Region
for the Years 2018 and 2024
Adult Incontinence: A Growing Market Segment
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women
Sustained Opportunities in the Baby Care Segment
Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Million) for the Years
2000-2020
Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region:
(Age up to 2.5 years)
Demographic Changes & Lifestyle Trends Influence Uptake of Baby
Diapers
Growth in Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021 Year Construction Spending (In $ Trillion)
Revival of the Automobile Sector Post COVID-19 to Encourage Demand
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Factors Pushing Demand in Automotive Applications
Nonwoven Fabrics Seek Role in Industrial Cleaning Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spunbond by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Spunbond by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Laid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Dry Laid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Laid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wet
Laid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Wet Laid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wet Laid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Hygiene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Hygiene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Hygiene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Filtration by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Filtration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Consumer Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Non-Woven Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Non-Woven Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Non-Woven Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Non-Woven Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Non-Woven Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Non-Woven Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Non-Woven Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spunbond,
Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare & Hygiene,
Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive, Consumer
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction,
Filtration, Automotive, Consumer Products and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare & Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration,
Automotive, Consumer Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Non-Woven Fabrics by Technology - Spunbond, Dry
Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-Woven Fabrics
by Technology - Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven
Fabrics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spunbond, Dry Laid, Wet Laid and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Non-Woven Fabrics by Application - Healthcare &
Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration, Automotive,
Consumer Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899978/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________