The Worldwide Endoscopy Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $81 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application, by End Use, by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endoscopy devices market size is expected to reach USD 81.0 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures by medical professionals to look into the esophagus, colon, and stomach and also its application to perform biopsies and sclerotherapy are some of the factors boosting the market growth. In addition, the increasing trend of adopting disposable endoscopes to reduce the chances of cross contaminations is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast years.



In 2021, based on product, the endoscopy visualization systems segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 36.5% of the market. This is attributed to the growing adoption of High Definition (HD) visualization systems by medical professionals for better imaging results during endoscopic procedures. In addition, continuous technological advancements of endoscopy visualization systems for the treatment and diagnosis of complex health conditions such as cancer, functional gastrointestinal disorders, lung disorders, and urinary disorders also support segment growth.



Based on application, the Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue owing to the increasing burden of gastrointestinal diseases and the rising geriatric population. In addition, increasing recommendation by medical professionals to perform endoscopic procedures as the first line of diagnosis option for gastrointestinal disorders is also one of the major factors supporting the segment growth. The hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 48.1% in 2021. This is attributed due to the larger number of endoscopic procedures performed in the hospitals than in other end-use segments.



In addition, favorable reimbursement policies and the high availability of government and private hospitals performing endoscopy procedures are some of the prominent factors anticipated to drive the segment growth. North America dominated the market in terms of the revenue share of 42.3% in 2021. The highest revenue share of this region is attributed due to the increasing adoption of advanced endoscopic devices and the high availability of modern healthcare facilities performing minimally invasive surgical procedures. In addition, growing functional gastrointestinal disorders and other chronic diseases such as cancer also are the major factors driving market growth in this region.



Furthermore, the COVID19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market owing to the cancellation and postponement of elective procedures. Moreover, the fear of getting infected with the COVID-19 virus also reduced the number of surgical procedures which in turn led to the de-growth of the endoscopy devices adoption in 2020. For instance, according to a study published in the Arab Journal of Gastroenterology in 2020, the number of endoscopy procedures decreased about 50% during the COVID19 pandemic in the majority of countries all over the globe.



Endoscopy Devices Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to be valued at USD 81.0 billion by 2030 owing to the growing adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures by medical professionals in comparison with open surgeries.

The endoscopy visualization systems segment dominated with highest revenue share in 2021 owing to growing adoption of High Definition (HD) visualization systems by medical professionals for better imaging results during endoscopic procedures.

In 2021, the Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the growing burden of functional gastrointestinal diseases and rising geriatric population.

Hospitals accounted for the highest revenue share of 48.1% in 2021, owing to favorable reimbursement policies and high availability of government and private hospitals performing endoscopy procedures.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.3% in 2021, owing to increasing adoption of advanced endoscopy devices and high availability of modern healthcare facilities performing minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Endoscopy Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Analysis

3.3.1 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.3.2 Key End-users

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 Reimbursement Framework

3.4.1.1 North America

3.4.1.2 Europe

3.4.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.2 Standards & Compliance

3.4.3 Safety

3.5 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1 Growing Geriatric Population

3.5.2 Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer

3.5.3 Increase In Preference For Minimally Invasive Or Keyhole Surgeries

3.5.4 Emergence Of Endoscopic Bariatric Surgery

3.6 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.1 Lack Of Awareness And Low Adoption Of Disposable Endoscopes In Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers

3.7 Industry Challenges

3.7.1 Capital Intensive Market

3.8 Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4 Endoscopy Devices Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 Key Customers

4.3.2 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

4.4.2 Company Market Ranking, By Region

4.4.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies

4.5.2 Funding Outlook

4.5.3 Regional Network Map



Chapter 5 Endoscopy Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Segment Dashboard

5.2 Definitions & Scope

5.3 Endoscopy Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2021 & 2030

5.4 Endoscopes

5.5 Endoscopy Visualization Systems

5.6 Endoscopy Visualization Components

5.7 Operative Devices



Chapter 6 Endoscopy Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Segment Dashboard

6.2 Definitions & Scope

6.3 Endoscopy Devices Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2021 & 2030

6.4 Gastrointestinal (Gi) Endoscopy

6.4.1 Gastrointestinal (Gi) Endoscopy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Laparoscopy

6.5.1 Laparoscopy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

6.6.1 Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

6.7 Arthroscopy

6.7.1 Arthroscopy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

6.8 Urology Endoscopy

6.8.1 Urology Endoscopy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

6.9 Bronchoscopy

6.9.1 Bronchoscopy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

6.10 Mediastinoscopy

6.4.1 Mediastinoscopy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

6.11 Otoscopy

6.11.1 Otoscopy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

6.12 Laryngoscopy

6.12.1 Laryngoscopy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

6.13 Other Application

6.13.1 Other Application Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Endoscopy Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Segment Dashboard

7.2 Definitions & Scope

7.3 Endoscopy Devices Market: End-use Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2021 & 2030

7.4 Hospitals

7.4.1 Hospitals Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

7.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.5.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)

7.6 Other End-uses

7.6.1 Other End-uses Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Endoscopy Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend By Product, Application And End Use



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Olympus Corporation

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Financial performance

9.1.3 Product benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2 Ethicon Endo-Surgery, LLC

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Financial performance

9.2.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.4 Strategic initiatives

9.3 Stryker Corporation

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Financial performance

9.3.3 Product benchmarking

9.3.4 Strategic initiatives

9.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Financial performance

9.4.3 Product benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Financial performance

9.5.3 Product benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic initiatives

9.6 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Financial performance

9.6.3 Product benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic initiatives

9.7 Smith & Nephew Inc.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Financial performance

9.7.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.4 Strategic initiatives

9.8 Richard Wolf GmbH

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Financial performance

9.8.3 Product benchmarking

9.8.4 Strategic initiatives

9.9 Medtronic Plc (Covidien)

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Financial performance

9.9.3 Product benchmarking

9.9.4 Strategic initiatives

9.10 PENTAX Medical

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Financial performance

9.10.3 Product benchmarking

9.10.4 Strategic initiatives

9.11 Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Financial performance

9.11.3 Product benchmarking

9.11.4 Strategic initiatives

9.12 List of Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ty3c0

Attachment