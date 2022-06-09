New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899913/?utm_source=GNW
Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is a key ingredient in the food processing, pharmaceutical and beauty product industries with several other industrial applications. Essentially, MCC is a cellulose derivative extracted from wood and plant fibres. Most common sources for the MCC are cotton linters and rags, cellulose pulp from coniferous tree wood, fabric waste, stalks of cotton plants, water hyacinths and wool. The presence of hydrochloric acid in extrusion process facilitates the fractional cellulose depolymerisation of the type I? ?-cellulose precursor. Steam, mineral acids, reactive agents or enzymes are deployed in synthesis of MCC, depending on the method of extraction - steam explosion, acid hydrolysis, reactive extrusion or enzyme mediated extraction, ultra sonication and mechanical grinding. Sulphuric acid, hydrochloric acid, hydrobromic acid and ionic liquids are used in acid hydrolysis. The most popular method uses aqueous hydrolysed cellulose slurry which is spray dried after neutralizing. Hydrolysis disintegrates complex polymers of cellulose into microcrystals and dissolves lignin, beta cellulose, gamma cellulose and hemicellulose in the acid-water mixture, aiding the easier extraction of ?-cellulose precursor. These natural polymers are comprised of cellulose polymer chains with glucose grouped as spiral microfibrils with glycosidic bonds.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) estimated at US$940.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $269.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $225.1 Million by 2026
The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$269.6 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$225.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Demand for Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) post COVID-19 is expected to accelerate led by an improving economy and resurgence in business confidence across key end-use sectors. As a stable economy consumes increased volumes of manufactured goods for use in residential, industrial, commercial and business markets, the manufacturing sector is poised to perk up operations. The scenario therefore offers significant opportunities for MCC, a quality ingredient used as binding agent, emulsifier, softener, suspending aid, thickener or stabilizer in personal care products, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, detergents, paints, and several other sectors. Transformation in food consumption patterns favoring processed and ready to eat foods will bolster demand for MCC in food additives and modifiers, while the growing popularity of cosmetics and increasing intake of pharmaceutical products would benefit application of MCC used as a process enhancer in these industries. Pellets, capsules, sachets, tablets are the most popular dosage forms that contain MCC as a key inactive pharmaceutical ingredient. Novel dosage forms including sustained release and quick release tablets, effervescent tablets, chewable tablets, liquid dosage formulations, matrix tablets and multi particulate dosage forms, topical formulations all contain MCC as a key excipient and growing popularity of easy-to-use specific dosage formulations is expected to boost the growth of MCC in pharmaceutical segment, making it the fastest growing end use of MCC. Growing research and development activity, increasing investments worldwide, and different formulations, have rendered pharmaceutical industry to become the top end use of MCC with newer formulations drive the growth of the market all along. Expanding applications of biological leavening agents further fuel demand for MCC as an excipient. Another significant reason driving the demand for MCC in pharmaceutical sector is the rising volume of geriatric population demanding novel pharmaceutical products in terms of ingredients and easy to use dosage formats.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured) -
- Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation
- DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd.
- JRS PHARMA LP
- Libraw Pharma
- Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
- Roquette
- Shandong Xinda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899913/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
