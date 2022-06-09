Global Enterprise VSAT Systems Industry to 2032 - Featuring Bharti Airtel, Cambium Networks and Hughes Network Systems Among Others

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise VSAT Systems Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Enterprise VSAT Systems Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary : Global Enterprise VSAT Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market - Macro Economic Factors Overview

4.2.1. World GDP Indicator - For Top 20 Economies

4.2.2. Global ICT Spending (US$ Mn), 2016-2032

4.2.3. Key Regional Socio-political-technological Developments and Their Impact Considerations

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.4. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.4.1. Drivers

4.3.4.2. Restraints

4.3.4.3. Opportunities

4.3.4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

4.4. Global Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2032

4.4.1. Market Revenue and volume Analysis (US$ Mn)

4.4.1.1. Historic growth trends, 2016-2032

4.4.1.2. Forecast trends, 2016-2032

4.5. Analysis of Frequency Bands of VSAT

4.5.1. C

4.5.2. Ku

4.5.3. Ka

4.6. Type of VSAT

4.6.1. Fixed VSAT

4.6.2. Portable VSAT

4.7. Topology Type

4.8. Transmission Type

4.8.1. TDMA

4.8.2. DAMA

4.8.3. SCPC/MCPC

4.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis - By Region (Global/North America/Europe/Asia Pacific/Middle East & Africa/South America)

4.9.1. By Type

4.9.2. By Enterprise Size

4.9.3. By Component

4.9.4. By Industry

4.10. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.10.1. Enterprise VSAT Market Concentration Rate

4.10.1.1. List of New Entrants

4.10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions

4.11. Market Outlook



5. Global Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast, By Component

5.1. Overview and Definition

5.2. Enterprise VSAT Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Component, 2016-2032

5.2.1. Hardware

5.2.1.1. Antennas

5.2.1.2. Modems

5.2.1.3. Others ( hubs, Demodulators)

5.2.2. Services



6. Global Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

6.1. Overview and Definition

6.2. Enterprise VSAT Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2016-2032

6.2.1. Dedicated Bandwidth VSAT Systems

6.2.2. Shared Bandwidth VSAT Systems



7. Global Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast, By Enterprise Size

7.1. Overview and Definition

7.2. Enterprise VSAT Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016-2032

7.2.1. SMEs

7.2.2. Large Enterprises



8. Global Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast, By Industry

8.1. Overview

8.2. Enterprise VSAT Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Industry, 2016-2032

8.2.1. Industrial

8.2.1.1. Aerospace & Defense

8.2.1.2. Manufacturing

8.2.1.3. Energy

8.2.1.4. Oil & gas

8.2.1.5. Telecom

8.2.2. Enterprises

8.2.2.1. BFSI

8.2.2.2. IT

8.2.2.3. Retail

8.2.2.4. Entertainment & Media

8.2.2.5. Education

8.2.2.6. Healthcare

8.2.2.7. Government



9. Global Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Regional Analysis

9.3. Enterprise VSAT Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2016-2032

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Europe

9.3.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.4. Middle East and Africa

9.3.5. South America



10. North America Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America Global Enterprise VSAT Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), By Company (2021)



16. Company Profiles (Details - Basic Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Recent Developments, Strategy)

16.1. Bharti Airtel

16.1.1. Overview

16.1.2. Business Segment

16.1.3. Strategic Overview

16.1.4. Financial Overview

16.2. Cambium Networks

16.2.1. Overview

16.2.2. Business Segment

16.2.3. Strategic Overview

16.2.4. Financial Overview

16.3. Comtech Telecommunications

16.3.1. Overview

16.3.2. Business Segment

16.3.3. Strategic Overview

16.3.4. Financial Overview

16.4. Emerging Markets Communications (EMC)

16.4.1. Overview

16.4.2. Business Segment

16.4.3. Strategic Overview

16.4.4. Financial Overview

16.5. GigaSat

16.5.1. Overview

16.5.2. Business Segment

16.5.3. Strategic Overview

16.5.4. Financial Overview

16.6. Gilat Satellite Networks

16.6.1. Overview

16.6.2. Business Segment

16.6.3. Strategic Overview

16.6.4. Financial Overview

16.7. Hughes Network Systems

16.7.1. Overview

16.7.2. Business Segment

16.7.3. Strategic Overview

16.7.4. Financial Overview

16.8. Newtec

16.8.1. Overview

16.8.2. Business Segment

16.8.3. Strategic Overview

16.8.4. Financial Overview

16.9. OmniAccess

16.9.1. Overview

16.9.2. Business Segment

16.9.3. Strategic Overview

16.9.4. Financial Overview

16.10. iDirect

16.10.1. Overview

16.10.2. Business Segment

16.10.3. Strategic Overview

16.10.4. Financial Overview

16.11. SkyCasters

16.11.1. Overview

16.11.2. Business Segment

16.11.3. Strategic Overview

16.11.4. Financial Overview

16.12. ViaSat

16.12.1. Overview

16.12.2. Business Segment

16.12.3. Strategic Overview

16.12.4. Financial Overview



17. Key Takeaways



