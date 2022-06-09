AS Tallink Grupp Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 9 June 2022

79 shareholders were registered as attending at the Annual General Meeting, who owned 522,858,148 votes/shares (the amount of represented share capital 245,743,330 EUR), forming 70.32% of AS Tallink Grupp share capital.

Resolutions adopted at the meeting:

1. To approve the Annual Report of 2021 of AS Tallink Grupp presented by the Management Board.

In favour of the resolution voted 99.77% of the votes represented at the meeting (521,657,762 votes).

2. To approve the proposal presented by the Management board of AS Tallink Grupp:

1) To approve the net loss of the financial year of 2021 in the amount of 56,576,000 euros and to cover the net loss with the retained earnings;

2) No dividend distribution to the shareholders.

In favour of the resolution voted 99.98% of the votes represented at the meeting (522,744,615 votes).

3. Approve the principles of remuneration of the members of the management board.

Pursuant to the Securities Market Act (§ 1352 (11) of the Securities Market Act) the general meeting shall vote on the principles of remuneration at least once every four years and a resolution of the general meeting on the approval of the principles of remuneration is advisory for the supervisory board.

In favour of the resolution voted 98.02% of the votes represented at the meeting (512,482,899 votes).

4. Due to the expiry of the term of authority of the members of the supervisory board on 18.09.2022, extend the term of authority of the members of the supervisory board Ain Hanschmidt, Colin Douglas Clark, Eve Pant, Toivo Ninnas and Raino Paron for the next 3-years authority period as from 19.09.2022

To continue the remuneration of the members of the supervisory board pursuant to the resolution no 5 of 07.06.2012 of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of AS Tallink Grupp.

In favour of the resolution voted 98.01% of the votes represented at the meeting (512,470,387 votes).

5. To appoint the audit firm KPMG Baltics OÜ to conduct the audit of the financial year 2022 and to remunerate the auditor in accordance to the contract to be concluded with the auditor.

In favour of the resolution voted 98.02% of the votes represented at the meeting (512,480,487 votes).







