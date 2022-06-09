The Worldwide Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Industry is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Natural or Biological, Synthetic & Semi-synthetic), by Application (General Surgery, Cardiovascular), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical sealants and adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030. Proper closure of injured tissues post-operation is a major step to restore tissue's structure and function.

Postoperative leakages occur in 3% to 15% of cases and are considered serious complications. They are responsible for one-third of postoperative deaths in patients. Surgical sealants and adhesives are designed to improve patient outcomes by reducing the prospect of postsurgical complications, such as leakages, thus resulting in improved patient outcomes through the prevention of leakage and a decrease in length of stay and mortality rates.



The rapid advancements in sealants and adhesives are major impact rendering drivers, and their usage in modern surgery to reduce anastomotic leakage has risen significantly. Surgical adhesive is expected to replace traditional surgical sealing agents such as sutures, wires, and staples.

These are time taking, can result in further tissue trauma, and are hard to use in some surgical locations. Surgical sealants overcome these issues and create immediate and proper sealing, compared to sutures and staples. The factors contributing to the growth of the market are the rising demand for surgical services worldwide and increasing concerns to reduce postoperative wound infections. Surgical procedures are increasing worldwide, with the WHO estimations projecting surgeries to account for approximately 235 million per year globally.



Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Report Highlights

North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the growing demand for high-quality healthcare in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the transformation of healthcare delivery systems into advanced value-based healthcare practices to establish a sustainable health system.

In the natural and biological adhesives and sealants type segment, the fibrin sealants segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

In the synthetic and semi-synthetic adhesives and sealants type segment, the cyanoacrylates segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the forecast period owing to its fast-drying properties, strong mechanical strength, and ease of adhesion.

Market participants combine a blend of both large public companies and more specialized small companies. These companies focus on only one segment or product. An example of such companies is Cohera Medical, Inc.

