New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Helium Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899621/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Helium Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026



Helium represents an odorless, colorless, non-toxic, non-combustible and non-corrosive gas that is produced from natural gas wells. Helium is the second-lightest and second-most abundant element on the universe, accounting for 24% of the elemental mass. The global supply of the gas depends on 20 liquefaction units located across countries like the US, Russia, Poland, Qatar, Algeria, Australia and China. Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing consumption across end-use industries such as healthcare, semiconductor and electronics; and heavy investments in R&D to develop innovative helium-based systems. The increasing use of helium in semiconductor production, nuclear power generation plants and metal works is expected to bolster the market over the coming years. The market expansion is facilitated by extensive use of helium as cryogenic coolant defense and energy research. The increasing use of helium in semiconductor production, nuclear power generation plants and metal works, and medical applications like NMR and MRI is expected to bolster the market over the coming years.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Helium estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31% share of the global Helium market. Growth in the gas segment is driven by increasing demand for the gaseous phase from different end-use applications. Liquid helium represents a popular cryogenic material used for creating superconducting magnets and studying superconductivity. It finds use as cooling medium for various magnets and specific processes for NMR spectrometers and MRI scanners.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $607.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $387.6 Million by 2026



The Helium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$607.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$387.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$411.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US remains the dominating force in the electronic market, a key end-use of helium. Market expansion is supported by technological advances, rising demand and increasing number of research centers. The strong focus on creating high-end products has led to proliferation of development centers and manufacturing units in the US, pushing helium demand. The Asia-Pacific market for helium is anticipated to be driven by increasing demand from diverse industries such as mining, construction, automobiles and transportation. The region is one of the major semiconductor powerhouses, and served by Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan that supply semiconductors and electronic components globally. In addition, countries including Algeria, Qatar, Poland, Australia and Russia produce significant amounts of helium.

Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -

Air Liquide S.A

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Axcel Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Iwatani Corporation

Linde Plc

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc

The Messer Group GmbH

North American Helium

Polish Oil and Gas Company

Qatargas Operating Company Limited

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The Southern Gas Limited

US Gas

Weil Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899621/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Adverse

Implications for Global Helium Market

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term:

Stringent Regulations & Price Volatility Hinder Expansion of

Helium Market

An Introduction to Helium: Intriguing Element with Plethora of

Applications

Production & Manufacturing

Global Helium Reserves (2019): Breakdown of Reserves

(in Million Cubic Feet) for Select Countries

Global Helium Production in Million Cubic Feet by Select

Countries (2019)

US Helium Market (2015, 2017 & 2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Source by Extracted from Natural Gas and Withdrawn from

Storage

Primary Applications of Helium

Rising Demand from End-Use Industries to Help Helium Market

Scale New Heights in Long Term: Overview and Outlook

World Helium Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory,

Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak

Detection, Breathing Mixtures, and Other Applications

Healthcare Occupies Larger Addressable Share of Helium Market

Rising Natural Gas Output to Buoy Helium Market

Gaseous Helium Segment Dominates Global Helium Market

World Helium Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for Gas, and Liquid

Asia and North America Enjoy Commanding Presence in Global

Helium Market

World Helium Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Helium Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR

for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle

East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Helium - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

(E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widespread Utility of Helium in Cryogenics Augments Market

Prospects

Evolving Role of Cryogenics in Space Systems Bodes Well

Helium for Effective Operation of MRI Machines

Welding: An Established Application

Relevance of Welding in Numerous Processes Augurs Well

Global Welding Machinery and Consumables Market by End-Use

Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Energy, Infrastructure/Construction, Shipbuilding

and Others

World Gas Welding and Cutting Machinery Market by End-Use

Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, HVAC, Maintenance & Repair and Others

World Resistance Welding Machinery Market by End-Use Segment:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Appliances,

Automotive, Construction and Others

Lifting Balloons: Another Established Application

Opportunities in Breathing Mixtures Market

Relevance of Helium in Fiber Optics Manufacturing

Rising Use in Defense & Military Applications

Helium Continues to Gain Traction in Pressurizing & Purging

Applications

Leak Testing Made Easier with Helium

Critical Role in Semiconductor Manufacturing Underpins Future

Growth

Slowdown in Electronics Industry Hampers Immediate Prospects

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry

in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of

August 2020

Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays

Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and

Consumer Electronics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Gas by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaged by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Packaged by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaged by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Merchant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Merchant by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Merchant by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Onsite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Onsite by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Onsite by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cryogenics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Welding by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Welding by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laboratory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Laboratory by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lifting Balloons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Lifting Balloons by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Lifting Balloons by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber Optics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Fiber Optics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pressurizing & Purging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Pressurizing & Purging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressurizing & Purging

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Leak

Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Leak Detection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Leak Detection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breathing Mixtures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Breathing Mixtures by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Breathing Mixtures by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Helium by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Helium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Helium

by Type - Gas and Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Helium by Type - Gas and

Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas and Liquid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Helium

by Distribution Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaged,

Merchant and Onsite for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Helium

by Application - Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting

Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection,

Breathing Mixtures and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Helium by Application -

Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber

Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing

Mixtures and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenics, Welding,

Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing &

Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Type - Gas and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Helium by Type - Gas and

Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas and Liquid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Distribution Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaged,

Merchant and Onsite for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Application - Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory,

Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak

Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Helium by Application -

Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber

Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing

Mixtures and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenics, Welding,

Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing &

Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Helium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Type - Gas and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Helium by Type - Gas and

Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas and Liquid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Distribution Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaged,

Merchant and Onsite for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Application - Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory,

Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak

Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Helium by Application -

Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber

Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing

Mixtures and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenics, Welding,

Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing &

Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Helium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Type - Gas and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Helium by Type - Gas and

Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas and Liquid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Distribution Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaged,

Merchant and Onsite for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Application - Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory,

Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak

Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Helium by Application -

Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber

Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing

Mixtures and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenics, Welding,

Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing &

Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Helium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Type - Gas and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Helium by Type - Gas and

Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas and Liquid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Distribution Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaged,

Merchant and Onsite for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Application - Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory,

Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak

Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Helium by Application -

Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber

Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing

Mixtures and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenics, Welding,

Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing &

Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Helium by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Helium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Type - Gas and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Helium by Type - Gas and

Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas and Liquid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Distribution Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaged,

Merchant and Onsite for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Application - Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory,

Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak

Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Helium by Application -

Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber

Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing

Mixtures and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cryogenics, Welding,

Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing &

Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Helium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Type - Gas and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Helium by Type - Gas and

Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas and Liquid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Distribution Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Helium by Distribution

Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Helium by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaged, Merchant and Onsite for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Application - Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory,

Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak

Detection, Breathing Mixtures and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Helium by Application -

Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber

Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing

Mixtures and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Helium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber

Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing

Mixtures and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Type - Gas and Liquid - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Helium by Type - Gas and

Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Helium by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas and Liquid for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Helium by Distribution Channel - Packaged, Merchant and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899621/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________