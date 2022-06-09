Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Five Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at The American Headache Society’s 64th Annual Scientific Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced that five abstracts highlighting STS101 and its differentiated features were selected for presentation at the American Headache Society’s (AHS) 64th Annual Scientific Meeting. The 2022 meeting will be held in a hybrid virtual and in-person format at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado from Thursday, June 9 to Sunday, June 12, 2022. Full abstracts are now available on the AHS website and will be published in the journal Headache®.

Oral Presentation Title: Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of STS101, A Dry Powder Intranasal Dihydroergotamine Product: Initial Data from The ASCEND Study Presenter: Stewart J. Tepper, M.D.

The Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth University Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022 Session: Industry Abstract Session (7:30 – 9:30am MT) Accepted Posters Title: Subject Impression Data for STS101 From the Ongoing Phase 3 Open-Label ASCEND Study Location: Aurora Hall 3 Poster: P-144 Author(s): Jessica Ailani, MD;

Department of Neurology, Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA

Shannon Strom, PhD;

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

John Kollins, BSE, MBA;

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Detlef Albrecht, MD

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Title: Nasal Safety Data of STS101 From the Ongoing Phase 3 Open-Label ASCEND Study Location: Aurora Hall 3 Poster: P-131 Author(s): Alan M. Rapoport, MD

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA

Shannon Strom, PhD;

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Detlef Albrecht, MD

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Title: STS101 Demonstrates Rapid, Consistent Absorption and Sustained Target Plasma Concentrations of Dihydroergotamine (DHE) With Low Variability Location: Aurora Hall 3 Poster: P-143 Author(s): Egilius L.H. Spierings, MD, PhD

Boston Headache Institute & MedVadis Research Corporation

Shannon Strom, PhD;

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Detlef Albrecht, MD

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Title: Relationship of Dihydroergotamine (DHE) Pharmacokinetic Parameters and Clinical Efficacy and Systemic Side Effects Location: Aurora Hall 3 Poster: P-193 Author(s): John Kollins, BSE, MBA

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shannon Strom, PhD;

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Detlef Albrecht, MD

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product, STS101, for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a unique and proprietary nasal powder formulation of the well-established anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), administered via Satsuma’s proprietary nasal delivery device. STS101 is designed to provide significant benefits versus existing acute treatments for migraine, including the combination of quick and convenient self-administration and other clinical advantages, that current DHE liquid nasal spray products and injectable dosage forms lack. Satsuma’s dry powder DHE formulation has demonstrated fast absorption, rapid achievement of high DHE plasma concentrations which Satsuma believes is necessary for early efficacy, and sustained DHE plasma levels over time with low dose-to-dose variability. STS101 also now incorporates an improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device designed to provide more consistent nasal dosing, irrespective of user administration technique. DHE has long been recommended in published migraine treatment guidelines as a first-line acute treatment option for migraine and has significant advantages versus other anti-migraine treatments for many patients. However, disadvantages of current DHE liquid nasal spray and injectable products, including invasive and burdensome administration and/or sub-optimal clinical performance, have limited the widespread use of DHE. Featuring an easy-to-carry and easy-to-use dosage form, STS101 is designed to overcome these shortcomings and provide patients an improved therapeutic solution for acutely treating migraines that consistently delivers robust clinical performance.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

