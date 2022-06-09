Global Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software Market by Application (Patient Communication, Billing & Insurance, Analytics, Treatment Plans), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud-based dental practice management software market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period. Increasing number of dental practices is a primary factor propelling the market growth. As the number of practices or offices increases, the number of cloud-based dental practice management (DPM) software installations will also grow.



In addition, the rising geriatric population, willingness to spend on oral care, especially among baby boomers, and growing awareness about oral care are among factors anticipated to boost the market growth. According to ADA, there were 201,117 practicing dentists in 2020 in the U.S., accounting for an increase of 2.7% from 2015. Many people are graduating from dental institutes and colleges and are opening their clinics. This is increasing the customer base for the market. The projections of ADA suggest that by 2040, there will be 67 dentists per 100,000 population in the U.S., and 67% of the dentists will be less than 55 years of age.



As the young population is more inclined toward using software and is ready to learn & adopt the latest cloud technology, an increasing number of young dentists is expected to boost the demand for cloud-based DPM software in the coming years.



Rapid technological advancements in the last few decades have been drastically changing the operations in every sector. Oral care services have witnessed a complete transformation over the years from a basic set-up & equipment to advanced equipment, procedures, & way of services. As oral care practices have become large scale, the growing need for practice management has led to the introduction of DPM software into the market. In software, there has been a rapid growth of technology in the last few years, which has resulted in the introduction of advanced options such as cloud-based software.



The development and commercialization of new products by key players is likely to drive market growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2020, Tab32 announced the release of an open data warehouse for Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), a new feature in existing software that makes it easy for enterprise DSOs to run standard SQL queries on data lake directly.



It also launched a new Tele-Dentistry platform, which creates a smooth online dental consulting experience from video calling with dentists and online appointment booking to billing. The constant growth & trend of healthcare IT is boosting the market, increasing the need for dentists to adapt to advanced technology.



However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a rise in hospitalizations, which was unprecedented for a public health concern. National lockdowns and emergencies were proclaimed in several countries to prevent the virus from spreading further. Most oral health problems and scheduled dentist appointments were considered non-emergent.



As a result of the potential for transmission, oral care treatments were put on hold. According to National Health Services England, the number of patients seen by dentists declined by 8% during the pandemic. As a result of COVID-19 extraordinary impact, the new installations of cloud-based dental practice management software declined.



Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the patient communication segment dominated the market in 2021 and will maintain its position throughout the forecast period. The majority of the hospitals and clinics use DPM software for appointment scheduling, postponement/cancellation, and follow-ups. This is boosting the growth of the segment.

On the other hand, the billing & insurance application segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period to avoid revenue loss due to under-billing and improving insurance coverage for dental services.

In terms of end-use, the dental clinics segment accounted for the maximum portion of the market in 2021 due to the increasing number of oral care visits and the rapidly growing number of dentists.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.1.1 Global Dental Practice Management Market

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.1.2.1 Global Practice Management Market

3.1.2.2 Oral Care Market

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing Number Of Dental Practices

3.2.1.2 Increasing Number Of Dental Visits

3.2.1.3 Technological advancements

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Poor Reimbursement For Dental Services

3.2.2.2 Less Adoption Of Cloud-Based DPM Software Among Small Practices

3.3 Impact of COVID-19: Qualitative Analysis



Chapter 4 Cloud-based DPM Software Market: Application Analysis

4.1 Cloud-based DPM Software Application Market Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Cloud-based DPM Software Application Market: Segment Dashboard

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, Application Segment, 2017 to 2030

4.3.1 Patient Communication

Patient Communication market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Billing & Insurance

4.3.2.1 Billing & Insurance Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Analytics

Analytics Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.4 Treatment Plans

4.3.4.1 Treatment Plans Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.5 Others

4.3.5.1 Other Application Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Cloud-based DPM Software Market: End-use Analysis

5.1 Cloud-based DPM Software Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Cloud-based DPM Software End-use Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, End-use Segment, 2017 to 2030

5.3.1 Dental Clinics

5.3.1.1 Dental Clinics Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Hospitals

5.3.2.1 Hospitals Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Others

5.3.3.1 Others Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Cloud-based DPM Software Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization

7.3 Company Market Position Analysis

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 DENTIFLOW

7.4.1.1 Company Overview

7.4.1.2 Financial Performance

7.4.1.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4.2 DENTIDESK

7.4.2.1 Company Overview

7.4.2.2 Financial Performance

7.4.2.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4.3 CD NEVCO, LLC (CURVE DENTAL)

7.4.3.1 Company Overview

7.4.3.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.4.4 TAB32

7.4.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.4.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.4.5 HENRY SCHEIN ONE

7.4.5.1 Company Overview

7.4.5.2 Financial Performance

7.4.5.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.4.6 PLANET DDS

7.4.6.1 Company Overview

7.4.6.2 Financial Performance

7.4.6.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.4.7 CARESTACK

7.4.7.1 Company Overview

7.4.7.2 Financial Performance

7.4.7.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.4.8 CARESTREAM DENTAL LLC

7.4.8.1 Company Overview

7.4.8.2 Financial Performance

7.4.8.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4.8.4 Strategic Initiatives



