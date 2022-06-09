New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221881/?utm_source=GNW

The market study also witnessed interruptions in the entire value chain, from the supply of raw materials to production, packaging, and distribution. Governments were forced to introduce and maintain social and mobility restrictions to control the spread of the disease. Thus, the market witnessed a sales of drop of around 3.3% through supermarket/hypermarket in 2019-2020.



Over the medium term, the rising consumer interest in aromatherapy for mental wellness is driving the demand for aromatherapy diffusers in North America. Furthermore, aerial diffusion of essential oils is perceived as more effective and convenient than its counterpart, i.e., topical application, which is estimated to boost the market growth of aromatherapy diffusers during the forecast period.



Moreover, the rising popularity of aromatherapy diffusers to improve air quality and to create a pleasant environment in-home and on other premises is expected to drive the demand for functional combo sets in North America aromatherapy diffuser market.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand From Spas and Wellness Centers



Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income have spurred the region’s beauty and spa industry. Aroma oil diffusers are used during body massage and spa treatments. The beauty and spa industry is expected to grow considerably, which is set to increase the usage of aroma oil diffusers. According to a report by the International SPA Association (ISPA), United States spa industry revenue grew from USD 12.1 billion in 2020 to USD 18.1 billion in 2021, an increase of more than 49%. Innovation and technological developments are likely to play major roles in the aroma oil diffusers market. Over the years, the personal grooming and beauty industry has made massive strides. As people become increasingly vanity conscious, they invest a substantial portion of their disposable incomes toward personal grooming products and services. Furthermore, rising individual stress levels combined with increased pollution levels have prompted men and women to opt for regular face clean-up sessions, resulting in visiting spa and wellness centers, further fueling the demand for aromatherapy diffusers.



United States Holds the Largest Market Share



The United States occupies a majority of the share in the North American aromatherapy diffusers market. The country is also a leading player in the global essential oil market. The rising sales of essential oils have been in tandem with the increasing sales of aromatherapy diffusers in the country during the study period. This is expected to continue during the forecast period.?Growing consumer interest in at-home aromatherapy is driving the demand for aroma diffusers to create relaxing and pleasantly aromatic ambiances. Furthermore, the favorable laws and regulations for cultivating essential oil crops in the country are expected to boost the regional demand for essential oils and aromatherapy diffusers. ?Moreover, consumers are also inclined toward other product types, such as candle diffusers and ceramic diffusers, as local brands are launching new collections to experience aromatherapy at home. For instance, in June 2021, Candle-lite Company launched CBD-infused candles and wax melts under its Essential Elements brand. These candles feature essential oils in natural soy wax, layers of botanicals, woods, and other elements of nature to deliver an aromatherapy experience.



Competitive Landscape



Market players are inclining toward designing consumer products that offer increased comfort and convenience. Along with this, the consumer-tech industry is too thriving, with abundant products and services enhancing people’s lives. Artificial intelligence, built into products and mobile applications, is customizing the consumers’ experiences. Augmented and virtual reality is being used in multiple ways, including homecare, education, and healthcare. Moreover, these companies are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) to develop products in line with consumer needs, expand their presence, and maintain their position in the market studied. The significant market share of aromatherapy diffusers is equally dominated by a domestic group of companies and international players, such as d?TERRA, Edens Garden, Young Living Essential Oils Inc., and Newell Brands Inc., and Organic Aromas, among others.



