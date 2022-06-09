Worldwide Telecom Operations Management Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amdocs, Comarch and Huawei Technologies Among Others

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Operations Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telecom operations management market reached a value of US$ 61.11 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 91.81 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.72% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Telecom operation refers to the process of managing telecom services to guarantee optimum availability and minimal disruption in telecom services. It relies on several processes, such as request fulfilment and event, incident, problem and access management, to manage services efficiently. It helps manage functions like network inventory, provisioning issues, network availability and fault management. It also assists in the management of new and renovation projects, tracking and maintaining department budgetary codes, and repairing voice and data communications equipment. At present, there is a rise in the demand for telecom operations management due to high operational costs and the complexity of telecom infrastructure across the globe.



Telecom Operations Management Market Trends

The growing need of telecom companies to effectively and timely address customer requirements in a highly competitive environment currently represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, enhancement in new technologies, such as next-generation operations support systems, business support systems, service delivery platforms, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, the increasing number of mobile internet users is propelling communication service providers to offer advanced and innovative solutions. This, coupled with the escalating demand for low-cost data and voice services, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Besides this, the rising adoption of telecom operations management on account of the improving infrastructure development of 5G networks is positively influencing the market around the world.

Additionally, the rapid digitization of the telecommunication industry with the help of high-performing cloud platforms to engage their customers through data-driven experiences and enhanced operational efficiencies across core telecom systems is strengthening the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture plc, Amdocs, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.), Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global telecom operations management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global telecom operations management market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the software type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global telecom operations management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Telecom Operations Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Software Type

6.1 Billing and Revenue Management

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Customer and Product Management

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Service Fulfillment and Assurance

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Resource Inventory Management

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Network Management

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Service Delivery Platform

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Planning and Consulting

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Operations and Maintenance

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 System Integration

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Managed Services

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

8.1 On-premises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cloud-based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accenture plc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Amdocs

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Comarch SA

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Nokia Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Oracle Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 SAP SE

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis



