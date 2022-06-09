Combination Cancer Therapy Clinical Trials Therapies Research Report 2028

Singapore, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Global & Regional Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Insight Till 2028

Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion

Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market By 15 Different Cancers

Insight On Clinically & Commercially Approved Cancer Immunotherapy Combinations

Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis On Approved Combination Drugs

Global & Regional Sales Insights On Approved Combination Drugs Till 2028

Insight on 600 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs In Clinical Trials

Insight on 45 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs Commercially Approved In Market

Clinical Trials & Patent Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Cancer immunotherapy is novel potential targeted therapy which works by manipulating the immune system to target the cancer cell lines. The emergence of immunotherapy has generated large revenue and interest among the pharmaceutical companies owing to their ability to significant enhances the survival outcomes in cancer patients. Despite this, some patients do not respond to this therapy or eventually develop resistance. Therefore, to overcome these limitations research and development is mainly focused on utilizing them in combination with other cancer targeting regimens to enhance their efficiency and overcome the problem of drug resistance.

The robust research and development activities in this domain have led to introduction of several combination cancer immunotherapies. For instance in 2022, US FDA has granted approval to two nivolumab combinations for unresectable esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) including nivolumab in combination with fluoropyrimidine and platinum containing chemotherapy and nivolumab plus ipilimumab. Further, Opdualag developed by Bristol Myers Squibb has also been granted approval in the same year. The novel drug is fixed dose combination of relatlimab (LAG-3 inhibitor) and nivolumab for adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Apart from this, a cocktail of other combination cancer immunotherapy have also been approved owing to trials which have demonstrated enhanced efficacy in comparison to monotherapy.

The encouraging response of combination cancer immunotherapies has propelled the further research activities in this sector. Several ongoing preclinical and clinical trials are evaluating novel immunotherapeutic approaches such as therapeutic antibodies, CAR T cell therapy, antibody drug conjugate, or vaccines in combination with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, small molecule inhibitors, or other targeted therapies across wide range of cancers including breast, lung, colorectal, blood cancer, and others. It is analyzed that there are more than 10,000 clinical trials are ongoing in the global market which suggests that combination cancer immunotherapy will emerge as promising cancer therapy in the forthcoming years.

For instance, a recent research study from University of Missouri School of Medicine have discovered that a specific combination of immunotherapy which shows efficacy in fighting against liver cancer. The therapy involves a tumor suppressing lipid molecule known as nanoliposome C6-ceramide (LipC6) and an antibody for CTLA-4. When used together, the combination has shown to slow down tumor growth and enhanced the strength of tumor attacking T cells. The research study revealed that the combination therapy significantly extended the life span of tumor bearing mice compared to mice with single therapy.



The global combination cancer immunotherapy market is highly competitive with several key players including Pfizer, Merck, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Intensity Therapeutics, Roche, Sanofi, Seagen, and Qurient. The major players in the market have also adopted strategic alliances to maintain their position in the global market. For example, Elicio Therapeutics entered into a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Elicio’s lead asset, ELI-002, an investigational KRAS-targeted cancer vaccine, in combination with Libtayo in patients with KRAS-driven tumors. The combination therapy will be studied in KRAS-driven tumors including Stage III and IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Stage IV colorectal cancer (CRC) and unresectable, locally advanced or oligometastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The study, which is expected to begin in 2023, will be conducted by Elicio Therapeutics.

As per our report findings, the global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to surpass US$ 15 Billion in 2028. This is mainly attributed to the encouraging response of combination immunotherapy over other available targeted therapies and its ability to target the multifactorial nature of disease. Furthermore, the increase in target patient pool will also drive the demand of targeted therapy during the forecast period.



