Motoclub Reveals Newest Pack in Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Collector Series

Los Angeles, CA., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that it is set to release its newest SparkNFT pack in the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series – the “Platinum Pack”.



This marks the third SparkNFT pack drop in the four-pack Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Series. Each drop includes fully tradable collector SparkNFTs of vehicles sold at Barrett-Jackson’s January 2022 Scottsdale Auction.

The latest pack features a group of classic and iconic vehicles that would be sure to set the pulse racing of any automotive enthusiast, with a legendary roadster, an eye-catching custom, a F1 driver-inspired grand tourer, and one of the finest movie-inspired resto-mods.

Each “Platinum Pack” will contain an assortment of SparkNFTs based on the sales of four specially selected vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction.

The cars featured as SparkNFTs for our latest pack are:

1962 Porsche 356B Roadster

1972 De Tomaso Pantera Custom Coupe “ADRNLN”

2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition Roadster

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Custom



Each is represented by 3 x high-res digital images, and 1 x video. Every pack includes four random SparkNFTs from the “Platinum” tier, for a total of 16 SparkNFTs to be collected in this tier.

Motoclub members can sell and trade their way to complete “Platinum” sets using the Motoclub Trading Platform, or by buying additional packs from the Motoclub Showroom.

More details on this exciting new series of collectibles can be found on the Motoclub website here .

Co-head of Motoclub Cameron Chell said: “Our ‘Platinum Pack’ brings four more desirable SparkNFTs to the Motoclub platform, and I’m looking forward to seeing the competition between collectors as the challenge of collecting the complete series heats up.”

Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson, said: “I’m thrilled to see four more of Scottsdale’s most memorable auction block moments commemorated as SparkNFTs. Barrett-Jackson isn’t just an auction, it’s an experience, and these packs really capture that for automotive fans.”

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series “Platinum Pack” will be released on June 21, 2022 at 12 p.m. PDT.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io .

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada, and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique, and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information, go to www.barrett-jackson.com .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

