BrainBox AI breaks ground installing its AI-driven energy optimization solution in outdoor-equipment and accessory retailer SAIL Outdoors

New partnership marks an important step in SAIL’s journey to sustainability as they seek to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of store operations

MONTREAL, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous artificial intelligence for the commercial real estate sector, today announced an agreement with retailer SAIL Outdoors (SAIL), a leading Canadian outdoor equipment retailer, for the installation of BrainBox AI’s AI technology in eleven of its retail stores located across Quebec and Ontario.



For SAIL, this agreement moves the company’s commitment to protecting the environment and the planet into action. This April, SAIL announced a collaboration with Earth Day Canada in the development of its sustainability strategy. The deal involves both entities working together for the next three years, focusing on and studying the carbon footprint of SAIL’s operations. BrainBox AI’s energy optimization solution fits right in with this collaborative initiative as SAIL looks to optimize its existing systems through this project and reduce its carbon emissions throughout its retail sites.

“Since its inception, the love of the great outdoors and nature have been at the heart of the great SAIL adventure. We are proud to have finalized this agreement with BrainBox AI, which will focus on improving our energy consumption, enabling the next step in our sustainability vision,” shares Nicolas Gaudreau, Chief Marketing Officer at SAIL.

For BrainBox AI, the sign-on of SAIL’s eleven stores adds an additional 700,000 sq. ft. of commercial real estate to the company’s widening footprint in the multi-site retail space. This agreement also addresses a new facet of the company’s core product offering for businesses in the space, a true game-changer in helping retailers make an impact on their carbon emissions in the broader fight against climate change.

Sam Ramadori, Chief Executive Officer at BrainBox AI, notes, “As we see more and more brick-and-mortar retailers looking for answers on how they can contribute to the fight against climate change, we see an opportunity for our technology to help them make that impact at scale. We are extremely pleased that SAIL has chosen to work with BrainBox AI as a key part of their sustainability strategy and journey to reduce their carbon footprint.”

About BrainBox AI



Founded in 2017, BrainBox AI was created to address the dilemma currently facing the built environment, its energy consumption and significant contribution to climate change. As innovators of the global energy transition, BrainBox AI’s game-changing HVAC technology leverages AI to make buildings smarter, greener, and more efficient. Working together with our trusted global partners, BrainBox AI supports real estate clients in various sectors, including office buildings, hotels, commercial retail, grocery stores, airports, and more.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, a global AI hub, our workforce of over 150 employees, bring with them talent from all sectors with the common thread of being in business to heal our planet. BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal’s Artificial Intelligence Institute (MILA) and McGill University. For more information visit: www.brainboxai.com

About SAIL Outdoors

SAIL Outdoors Inc. is a Canadian retailer of outdoor clothing and footwear, and camping, hunting, and fishing equipment. The company was founded in Quebec over 40 years ago and today has 8 points of sale in Quebec, 4 in Ontario and an ecommerce website serving all of Canada. The company's mission is to provide an authentic customer experience and equip every outdoor enthusiast so that they can fully enjoy their time in nature. SAIL is known for its broad product offering and omnichannel experience.

For SAIL Outdoors

Catherine Venne

Director of Marketing

cvenne@sail.ca