UniDoc Exclusively Licenses Technology for Global Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce it has amended its licensing agreement to encompass exclusive commercial activity worldwide.



On June 8, 2021, through its wholly owned subsidiary, UniCheck Holdings Corp. (UniCheck), the Company entered into a multi-year agreement with UniCheck S.R.L. of Italy to develop and commercialize certain UniCheck technologies and all intellectual property related thereto. Pursuant to this license agreement, UniCheck granted the Company an exclusive license to use the intellectual property rights, marks, know-how and technologies, including, the rights to make, have made, manufacture, produce, market, sell goods and services, distribute, import and export, and otherwise use the intellectual property rights and UniCheck technologies within North and South America.

Effective immediately, the amended agreement officially removes all territorial restrictions from the original agreement and grants UniCheck Holding and consequently UniDoc Health Corp. exclusive license to utilize and employ the UniCheck S.R.L. intellectual property globally. In particular, the Company will be, in connection with the Virtual Care Solutions Model, using software licensed and developed by UniCheck (such as, its cloud computing software), UniCheck’s designs of the physical booth and kiosk and other hardware (such as medical devices) designed and licensed by UniCheck S.R.L.

The Company and UniCheck S.R.L. also agreed to collaborate on the development, improvement, marketing and selling of new products and services related to the UniCheck technologies. The amendment further grants Unicheck the non-exclusive and transferable license to improve upon UniCheck S.R.L. intellectual property rights and to develop new intellectual property rights derived from the UniCheck technologies and the related intellectual property rights. The Company has the right to grant sublicenses of the rights, privileges and licenses granted within the License Agreement around the world.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre notes, “We’re excited to make this licensing amendment official. As shown by our recent USA contract and with nationwide agreements in Ghana and Nigeria, the demand for accessible health care is demonstrably a global need. UniDoc is pleased to be able to offer our technology and services to the world market and anticipates additional global interest now that we are able to approach new market opportunities. From our perspective this is a significant milestone event that we hope will go a long way towards unlocking shareholder value as we continue to grow the business.”

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC)

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For further information, please contact

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director

Tel: +1 778.613.2082

Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries

media@unidoctor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s plans for the use of UniCheck’s intellectual property under the amended licensing agreement, the collaboration between the Company and UniCheck with respect to the improvement of UniCheck’s technologies, the anticipation of global interest in the Company’s products and the Company’s commercialization of the telehealth platform.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final prospectus dated December 2, 2021 under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.