Global Wastewater Treatment Market is Projected to Reach US$ 462.49 Billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study published by Astute Analytica forecasts a growth in revenue of the Global Wastewater Treatment Market from US$ 250.38 Bn in 2021 to US$ 462.49 Bn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period. Wastewater treatment has been a major concern to the environmentalists. Common sources of contaminants are the metal pollutants that enter the aquatic environment through the discharge of different industrial effluents such as electroplating, textile, etching, milling industries, and so on. Most of these contaminants are carcinogenic agents and toxic. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce the level of heavy metals in municipal and industrial effluents before their discharge to the environment.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The increased environmental initiatives by government bodies for low waste generation leads to the growth of global wastewater treatment market. Nations across the globe have enforced strict norms against illegal discharge of wastewater and stricter norms to prevent naturally polluting water bodies. As per the US EPA (United States Environmental Agency), no discharge zone and clean water act were created to measure and control untreated sewage discharge. In China, Water Pollution prevention and Control law (WPPCL) was implemented to curb the illegal discharge. Also, Action Plan by MEP (Ministry of Environment Protection) by Indian government for prevention of water pollution with Integrated Wastewater Discharge Standard is a move in the right direction. These initiatives emphasize on water quality and public health, which drives the demand for regulating untreated wastewater. Further, increasing chances of waterborne diseases are driving major concern among developed and developing countries to initiate the setup of wastewater treatment plants across different regions, thereby fueling the market growth. Moreover, rising population and urbanization is further triggering the overall market growth.

Restraints:

One of the crucial factors restricting the growth of wastewater treatment market is high operational and annual cost of wastewater plant that prevent its adoption. Wastewater is systematically treated in three stages: primary, secondary and tertiary treatment. Wastewater treatment requires special skills and knowledge. These processes are very capital intensive. Some components that add to wastewater treatment costs are wastewater flow rates, water quality, required purity, and materials of construction.

Segmental Analysis

Offering Insights:

Technologies segment dominates the wastewater treatment market in 2021. For urban water systems, wastewater treatment technologies are critical. Advanced treatment technologies are necessary to eliminate a variety of potentially dangerous substances that are resistant to standard treatment methods. As a result, innovative wastewater treatment technologies such as membrane filtration systems, automatic variable filtration (AVF), advanced oxidation processes (AOP), and UV irradiation have been designed, evaluated, and implemented to satisfy both current and future treatment needs; thereby fueling the market growth. However, the services segment is projected to expand at highest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Application Insights:

Municipal segment dominates the market in 2021 and further registers the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Municipal wastewater plants that receive considerable industry discharges are required by the Federal Pretreatment Program to create local pretreatment strategies to control industrial discharges into their sewer system.

Regional Insights:

North America holds the highest share in global wastewater treatment market in 2021. This is because the region has developed industrial sector coupled with the growing adoption of stringent regulations towards environment. Heavy demand for treated water from the beverage and pharmaceutical industries in nations like the United States is fueling the expansion of the North American wastewater treatment market. Furthermore, increased demand for high-capacity power generation to support regional industrial growth has boosted demand for demineralized water, resulting in market expansion. However, the Asia Pacific region records the highest CAGR over the projection period.

Impact of Covid – 19 on Global Wastewater Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic and the related lockdown has enhanced the necessity of operational reliability. Many significant water users have scaled back or decreased their operations, resulting in lower industrial demand. Further, water utilities are estimated to lose a considerable amount of money due to a drop in demand from large industrial and commercial customers because of lockdowns and travel restrictions. According to a survey conducted by the Global Water Leaders Group, COVID-19 has reduced industrial water usage by an average of 27%. However, numerous government bodies and non-profit organizations are taking initiatives to develop awareness regarding hygiene due the pandemic, this is expected to propel the market growth during the post pandemic times.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 250.38 Billion Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 462.49 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.41% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Top Market Players BASF, DoW Chemical Company, 3M Corp, DuPont, and Suez Environment, among others. Segments Covered By Offerings, By Application, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Key Players in Global Wastewater Treatment Market

As the huge investment is involved to start a new wastewater treatment system, threat of new key players is low in the market. The key players in the global wastewater treatment market are BASF, DoW Chemical Company, 3M Corp, DuPont, and Suez Environment, among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging market. Leading companies expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Recent Developments by Key Market players:

In September 2021, Metso Outotec has signed an engineering and technology contract to deliver a raw water treatment plant for a gold plant project in Middle East. The raw water treatment plant, which represents one of Metso Outotec’s many planet positive technologies, will help ensure the gold plant’s process performance and efficiency. Cleaned municipal wastewater is used as the raw water source for the new raw water treatment plant.

In July 2021, Kurita and Toshiba collaborated in the field of water treatment for power plants aiming to develop services enabling both stable wastewater treatment operation and reduction of environmental impact by combining Kurita's water treatment technologies and expertise with the TOSHIBA SPINEX and by applying the microservice architecture in accordance with customer needs.

In September 2020, DuPont Water Solutions has entered an exclusive global partnership with Sun Chemical and its parent company, the DIC Corporation, to bring membrane degasification modules to the market. The Ligasep membrane degassing modules have joined DuPont's premier portfolio of water purification and separation technologies, which also includes ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange resins.

In October 2021, Manchester City Football Club manager, Pep Guardiola and Xylem Inc. partnered together to promote public engagement on the world’s water challenges and raise awareness and education for sustainable use of water.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segments of the Global Wastewater Treatment Market:

By Offerings segment of the Global Wastewater Treatment Market is sub-segmented into:

Services Designing & Engineering Consult Building & Installation Services Operation & Process Control Maintenance Service Others

Technologies Membrane Separation Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane Others

Activated Sludge

Clarification

Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

Chlorination

Industrial Demineralization

Sludge Drying

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

Sludge Digestion

Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/ EEO)

Others

Treatment Chemicals Coagulants & Flocculants Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Antifoam Chemicals Ph Conditioners Others



By Application segment of the Global Wastewater Treatment Market is sub-segmented into:

Municipal

Industrial Manufacturing Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Power Energy Pulp and Paper Mining Petrochemical Semiconductors Others



By Region segment of the Global Wastewater Treatment Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



