Global Steel Grating Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global steel grating market reached a value of US$ 191.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 254.0 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Steel gratings, also known as bar gratings, are open grid assemblies of metal bars that hold heavy loads with minimal weight. They offer durability, sustainability, high tensile strength, anti-deformation properties, ventilation and penetration of light, and ease of cleaning, fixation and dismantling.
As a result, they are widely used in floors, mezzanines, stair treads, fencing, and maintenance platforms of factories, workshops, motor rooms, trolley channels, boilers, and heavy equipment areas. Besides this, they find extensive applications in residential and commercial spaces as steel gratings are available in powder-coated carbon, galvanized, and stainless steel around the world.
Steel Grating Market Trends:
There is currently a considerable rise in the employment of steel gratings in the construction of platforms, drainage and trench covers. This, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, governments of several countries, especially in developing economies, are extensively investing in infrastructure development, which is positively influencing the market.
In addition, the increasing utilization of steel gratings in wastewater treatment plants to withstand corrosive and high-moisture environments is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, they are widely used in drilling platforms to explore offshore oil and natural gas resources due to their high bearing capacity and explosion-proof and non-slip properties.
Additionally, a rising number of walkways for pedestrians, physically challenged and old age people, and children to walk freely and safely on roads and gardens is stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, key market players are offering various customizations like accessories and fabrications of grating products to end users, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global steel grating market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on material type, fabrication, surface type, application and end use industry.
Breakup by Material Type:
- Carbon Steel Grating
- Stainless Steel Grating
- Mild Steel Grating
Breakup by Fabrication:
- Welded Steel Grating
- Swage Locked Grating
- Press Locked Grating
- Riveted Grating
- Close Mesh Steel Grating
Breakup by Surface Type:
- Serrated Steel Grating
- Plain Steel Grating
Breakup by Application:
- Walkways
- Stair Treads
- Platforms
- Security Fence
- Drainage Covers
- Trench Covers
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Oil and Gas
- Food Processing
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cement
- Chemical
- Mining
- Marine
- Civil Engineering
- Wastewater Treatment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alabama Metal Industries Corporation (Gibraltar Industries Inc.), IKG, Interstate Gratings LLC, Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Limited (Hill & Smith Holdings), Lichtgitter GmbH, Marco Specialty Steel Inc., Meiser GmbH, Nucor Corporation, Ohio Gratings Inc., P&R Metals Inc., Sinosteel Corporation and Valmont Industries Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global steel grating market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global steel grating market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fabrication?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the surface type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global steel grating market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Steel Grating Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Carbon Steel Grating
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Stainless Steel Grating
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Mild Steel Grating
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Fabrication
7.1 Welded Steel Grating
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Swage Locked Grating
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Press Locked Grating
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Riveted Grating
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Close Mesh Steel Grating
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Surface Type
8.1 Serrated Steel Grating
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Plain Steel Grating
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Walkways
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Stair Treads
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Platforms
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Security Fence
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Drainage Covers
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Trench Covers
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.1 Oil and Gas
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Food Processing
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Pharmaceuticals
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Cement
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Chemical
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Mining
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Marine
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Civil Engineering
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast
10.9 Wastewater Treatment
10.9.1 Market Trends
10.9.2 Market Forecast
10.10 Others
10.10.1 Market Trends
10.10.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Alabama Metal Industries Corporation (Gibraltar Industries Inc.)
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 IKG
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Interstate Gratings LLC
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Limited (Hill & Smith Holdings)
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Lichtgitter GmbH
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Marco Specialty Steel Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Meiser GmbH
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Nucor Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Ohio Gratings Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 P&R Metals Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Sinosteel Corporation
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Valmont Industries Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
