CurrencyWorks’ Motoclub Announces Newest Barrett-Jackson Collector NFT Drop

Los Angeles, CA., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub.io platform is set to release its newest NFT pack in the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series – the “Platinum Pack”.

This marks the third NFT pack drop in the four-pack Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Series. The “Scottsdale Platinum Pack” includes fully tradable collector NFTs of vehicles sold at Barrett-Jackson’s January 2022 Scottsdale Auction.

With each subsequent pack drop, the quantity of NFTs minted is reduced. Increasing the scarcity encourages Motoclub members to then engage with buying, selling, and trading their NFTs on its platform, which in turn drives incremental revenues for both CurrencyWorks and its partners.

The four cars featured as NFTs in the “Scottsdale Platinum Pack” are:

1962 Porsche 356B Roadster

1972 De Tomaso Pantera Custom Coupe “ADRNLN”

2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition Roadster

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Custom

Each is represented by 3 x high-res digital images, and 1 x video. Every pack includes four random NFTs from the “Platinum” tier, for a total of 16 NFTs to be collected in this tier.

More details on this new series of collectibles can be found on the Motoclub website here .

CurrencyWorks Chairman Cameron Chell said: “We’re now into the second year of our partnership with Barrett-Jackson and we’re very pleased with the consumer response to our marketing strategy. Motoclub continues to grow with sustainable scalability, and this is a key driver in attracting more major automotive clients to CurrencyWorks for their NFT and blockchain-based solutions.”

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series “Platinum Pack” will be released on June 21, 2022 at 12 p.m. PDT.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io .

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada, and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique, and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com.