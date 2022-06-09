IMG Academy Expands Partnership with PlaySight, Bringing Connected Camera Sports Technology Platform to Tennis Facilities

Connexa Sports secures a key partnership in its flagship sport of tennis; PlaySight’s industry-standard video tech will drive live streaming and performance tech capabilities on all 55 tennis courts

BALTIMORE, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: CNXA) ( www.connexaspo r ts.com ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, PlaySight Interactive ( www.playsigh t .com ) is expanding its partnership with the world-renowned IMG Academy. PlaySight first partnered with IMG Academy back in 2020 through its baseball program, who rely on PlaySight’s pioneering sports technology platform for live streaming, remote scouting, and recruiting, as well as player performance and film breakdowns. With the expansion to tennis, PlaySight is bringing its tech to IMG Tennis and all 55 of its courts at the Bradenton, Florida campus.

IMG Academy, the world’s most prestigious sports, performance, and educational institution, continues to be a trendsetting destination for high school age athletes. With state-of-the-art facilities for all athletes, sport-specific training and a nutrition department, the benchmark for high school sports begins and ends in Bradenton.

“PlaySight is going to take IMG Tennis to a whole new level,” said Amar Vora, the Tennis Program Manager at IMG Academy. “We know how much our baseball program has benefitted from the technology, and we also know the strong reputation PlaySight has garnered over the years throughout collegiate and high-performance tennis. We are going to give our student-athletes and coaches the tools they need to improve faster and perform better, ultimately helping them reach the next level in their respective tennis careers.”

PlaySight provides the video technology and live streaming capabilities for over 100 collegiate tennis programs and leading tennis federations, academies, and facilities all over the world. Hundreds of thousands of athletes, coaches, teams, colleges, and sports facilities utilize PlaySight every day for automated production live stream broadcasts, multi-angle video recording, performance analysis, content monetization and much more. Since inception in 2015, it has become the standard for high-quality sports video throughout the industry.

“IMG Academy has been a great partner to us over the past few years, from JT Musso’s leadership to now working with Amar and the world-class tennis academy,” said PlaySight VP Scott McMeekin. “There isn’t a better facility for us in sport – as a high-performance company focused on innovation and bringing the very best tech to all levels of sport, IMG, its coaches and student-athletes push us to be our best.”

“IMG Tennis is a true leader in the sport in terms of player development, high performance and innovation, and we are thrilled to continue expanding in our flagship sport,” said Connexa Sports CEO Mike Ballardie. “Our Watch, Play, Learn strategy is an ideal fit for IMG Academy, as our tech ecosystem drives value across each of those three commercial activities, from live streaming to performance video and coaching and training tools.”

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports (CNXA) is a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, GAMEFACE.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With over one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports through technological innovation and an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

Attachment