Worldwide Casino Gaming Equipment Industry to 2027 - Featuring Incredible Technologies, International Game Technology and Jackpot Digital Among Others

The global casino gaming equipment market reached a value of US$ 11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027.



The global casino gaming equipment market reached a value of US$ 11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Casino gaming equipment are gaming machines and tools used for gambling and ensuring transparency in casino operations. Roulette wheels, gaming tables, shuffle machines, player tracking systems, slot machines, video poker machines and video lottery terminals are some of the commonly used casino gaming equipment.

These machines are used for playing poker, big six-wheel, baccarat, blackjack, craps and five-card draws. The equipment provides enhanced profitability, convenience, safety and cost-effectiveness. They are also utilized for analyzing player behavior and authenticating fake and original currency notes. As a result, casino gaming equipment is widely utilized in malls, casinos and gaming arenas



Casino Gaming Equipment Market Trends:

Significant growth in the commercial casino industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preference from traditional casino tables to electronic gaming tables is favoring the market growth. These electronic gaming tables provide an exciting live stadium environment, control the gaming speed, require minimum bets and safeguard the player from betting frauds. In line with this, convenient access to online casinos that can be used through mobile phones is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the increasing adoption of the virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in smart casinos, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies aid in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities and provide an immersive experience to the player. They also aid in analyzing player-related data and recognizing symptoms of unhealthy gambling patterns in at-risk players.

Other factors, including the liberalization and cultural acceptance of gambling and casinos in various countries, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global casino gaming equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, installation, mode of operation and end user



Breakup by Product Type:

Slot Machines

Video Lottery Terminal

Video Poker Machines

Others

Breakup by Installation:

Installed Inside Casino

Installed Outside Casino

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Floor Mounted

Portable

Breakup by End User:

Casinos

Malls

Leisure Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., AGS LLC, Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Cammegh, Euro Games Technology OOD, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., International Game Technology PLC, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Holdings Corporation, Novomatic, Scientific Games Corporation and TCS John Huxley Ltd. (Victoria Holdings Ltd.)



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global casino gaming equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global casino gaming equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of operation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global casino gaming equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Slot Machines

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Video Lottery Terminal

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Video Poker Machines

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Installation

7.1 Installed Inside Casino

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Installed Outside Casino

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation

8.1 Floor Mounted

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Portable

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Casinos

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Malls

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Leisure Centers

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 AGS LLC

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Aristocrat Leisure Limited

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Cammegh

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Euro Games Technology OOD

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Everi Holdings Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Incredible Technologies Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 International Game Technology PLC

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Jackpot Digital Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Konami Holdings Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Novomatic

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Scientific Games Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 TCS John Huxley Ltd. (Victoria Holdings Ltd.)

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio



