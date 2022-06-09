Insights on the Transparent Ceramics Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Material, Application and Region

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Ceramics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transparent ceramics market reached a value of US$ 443.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,484.50 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Transparent ceramics are polycrystalline materials that transmit light in the visible, mid-wave, and long-wave infrared (IR) wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum. They are produced using ultra-high purity powders via tightly controlled processes, such as high-pressure (HP), high-isostatic pressure (HIP), vacuum, and spark-plasma sintering (SPS). They offer strength, hardness, and high thermal and scratch-resistance as compared to traditional optical glass and resins. As a result, they find extensive applications in scintillator components, solid-state lasers, transparent armors, bulletproof glasses, and non-linear optics around the world.



Transparent Ceramics Market Trends:

The rising employment of transparent ceramics in the aerospace and defense industry across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market. They are widely used in helicopter windows and optical domes due to their heat resistance, stiffness, and durability.

Moreover, the increasing demand for transparent armors to provide high-end and superior ballistic protection over glass laminates is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the utilization of transparent ceramics in the construction industry to manufacture tiles, bricks, and pipes.

This, along with the augmenting use of transparent ceramics as a substitute for glass, metal, and plastics, is stimulating the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising application of transparent ceramics in the optoelectronics industry for manufacturing optical switches, laser systems, lenses, and infrared night vision devices is positively influencing the market.

Additionally, the increasing usage of infrared (IR) radiation, humidity, and temperature sensors worldwide are strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, several developments in ceramics to offer superior magneto-optic properties, illumination, and infrared (IR) lasing are projected to bolster the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global transparent ceramics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, material and application.



Breakup by Type:

Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics

Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics

Others

Breakup by Material:

Sapphire

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG)

Spinel

Aluminum Oxynitride

Others

Breakup by Application:

Optics and Optoelectronics

Aerospace, Defense and Security

Mechanical/Chemical

Sensors and Instrumentation

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Energy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Elements, CeramTec GmbH, CeraNova Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., CoorsTek Inc., General Electric Company, II-VI Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Schott AG and Surmet Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global transparent ceramics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transparent ceramics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global transparent ceramics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Transparent Ceramics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Sapphire

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Spinel

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Aluminum Oxynitride

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Optics and Optoelectronics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aerospace, Defense and Security

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Mechanical/Chemical

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Sensors and Instrumentation

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Consumer Goods

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Energy

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 American Elements

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 CeramTec GmbH

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 CeraNova Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 CoorsTek Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 General Electric Company

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 II-VI Incorporated

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Schott AG

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Surmet Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y78a8r

Attachment