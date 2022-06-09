P2E Game ‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends’, NFT Giveaway Event in Collaboration with Binance NFT

DOVER, DELAWARE, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends’, which is expected to be released during the first half of this year, signed MoU with Binance NFT in last month, and they will hold a variety of events for users before the official ‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends’ Mystery Box NFT release on Binance NFT, including an NFT Giveaway Event. During the Giveaway Event, a total of 125 mystery box NFTs will be given away. Additionally, an 'AMA (Ask Me Anything)' event will be held on Binance NFT's social media channels, and mystery boxes will be distributed to event participants through Gleam.io in the form of a lucky draw.

The NFTs featured at this event is the 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' Mystery Box NFTs, where users can receive one SR or SSR grade Pinkfong Wonderstar character of ‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends’ from each Mystery Box and then use it in the game as the Main Character as well as mine tokens through GameFi. These NFTs will be available for purchase on Binance NFT for 12 hours starting from 11:00 on June 10th (UTC), for 199 BUSD.

Meanwhile, 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is currently holding a Pre-Registration Event through the official Pre-Registration page (https://bbfpreregistration.io/) for global user. Those interested can find detailed information about the event on the website and through community channels.

‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends’ is a classic arcade bubble shooter P2E game that is fun and easy to enjoy. Along with various game contents, it is scheduled to be released globally within the first half of this year except South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, North Korea, and China pursuant to the regulations of each country.

BBF Inc.

BBF Inc. is a U.S.-based operating corporation that oversees the global operation and business of P2E game Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends.





